Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Spotlight: Helge Grans

Helge Grans is one of the talented prospects in the Philadelphia Flyers’ organization who should see some time on the big league roster this season. A native of Ljungby, Sweden, the two-way defenseman is considered one of the Flyers’ top prospects in the American Hockey League (AHL). Drafted 35th overall in 2020 by the Los Angeles Kings, Grans was traded to Philadelphia on June 6, 2023 as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign marked Grans’ third season in the AHL. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder came up in the Swedish ice hockey system, having made his professional debut with the Swedish Hockey League’s (SHL) Malmö Redhawks during the 2018-19 season. The Swede also has considerable experience in international competitions with the national team. Over the course of his career, his speed, puckhandling, and passing skills have caught the attention of North American scouts and front office personnel.

Malmö Redhawks

SHL franchises representing the Swedish city of Malmö have had their fair share of notable players wear the club’s black, red, and white sweater over the years. If Grans’ hockey career leads him to the NHL, he will join a proud group of former Malmö players who suited up in NHL games including Róbert Švehla, Richard Park, Mats Naslund, Andreas Lilja, Kim Johnsson, Tomas Sandström, Gustav Nyquist, Carl Söderberg, Martin Fehérváry, Rasmus Andersson, and André Burakovsky.

Grans appeared in parts of three seasons with the Redhawks. The 2018-19 campaign marked his first season in the SHL as he appeared in five games for Malmö. The following season, he appeared in 21 games for the Redhawks, scoring one goal and tallying two assists. His best season in the league was the 2020-21 campaign, when the blueliner recorded 12 points (three goals and nine assists) in 43 appearances.

International Play

Grans played in the Team Sweden sweater on numerous occasions during his career. Of particular note was his play in seven games for Sweden’s under-20 squad in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The defenseman tallied four assists, recorded six penalty minutes, and had a plus-5 rating during the competition. Sweden went 5-2 in tournament play, defeating Czechia (3-1) in the bronze medal game on Aug. 20, 2022. Grans supported the medal-winning effort by recording a point in the game, a first period assist on a Fabian Lysell goal. During his time with Sweden’s national team, Grans had the opportunity to play in international competitions with Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ teammate and fellow Flyers’ prospect Emil Andrae.

Los Angeles Kings

Grans joined the NHL club that drafted him during the 2021-22 campaign. On June 4, 2021, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings’ organization. In 56 games with the Ontario Reign, he recorded 24 points (seven goals and 17 assists). He also tacked on eight penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating during the regular season. In the playoffs, he appeared in five games, recording two penalty minutes.

Grans returned to Ontario for the 2022-23 season. In 59 games, the Swede had two goals, seven assists, and 22 penalty minutes. He made a strong statement for the club in the team’s opener that season, recording a goal and an assist in an Oct. 14 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks. Despite being one of the Kings’ better prospects on the blueline, he was dealt to the Flyers that offseason.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Grans joined the Phantoms for the 2023-24 campaign. In 56 games, he recorded eight points (one goal and seven assists) and 24 penalty minutes. He had a plus-1 rating in these regular season appearances. During the playoffs, the blueliner appeared in four of Lehigh Valley’s postseason games. His only point was an assist during the team’s postseason run came in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinal series against the Hershey Bears. Grans is expected to rejoin the Phantoms for the 2024-25 campaign.

Flyers’ 2024 Training Camp

The Flyers’ 2024 training camp will begin on Thursday, Sep. 19 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey. A total of 32 forwards, 20 defensemen, and six goaltenders are scheduled to attend training camp. Grans will join a crowded field of defensive prospects that includes fellow Phantoms Ethan Samson and Emil Andrae. The three blueliners, who are expected to start the season in Lehigh Valley, will be watched closely by Flyers coaches and front office staff as they are all expected to compete for spots on the big league roster over the next two seasons.

Although Grans is expected to see some playing time with the Flyers this season, he will need to further develop in several areas of his game in order to capture and hold a regular roster position in the NHL. As the season progresses, skill areas such as his overall defensive play, hitting, and shooting accuracy will be critical components of the Swede’s game that general manager Daniel Brière and head coach John Tortorella will watch carefully for significant improvements. Improvements in these areas will help to transform the 22-year-old from a player who sees NHL time when filling in for injured big leaguers to a full-time member of the Flyers.