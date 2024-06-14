Patrik Laine Is Not a Viable Option for the Canadiens

Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading on Wednesday (June 12) that Patrik Laine wants a fresh start and that the Columbus Blue Jackets will try to accommodate him. When the renowned insider uttered the words, social media started churning speculations and trade proposals. Montreal was no exception, especially since Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes does like a reclamation project. There are, however, many reasons why bringing the Finn aboard wouldn’t work.

Laine’s NHL Career so Far

Laine was the Winnipeg Jets’ first-round pick at the 2016 Draft and was taken second overall behind the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews. Interestingly enough, that year, the Blue Jackets took Pierre-Luc Dubois with the third overall pick, the player they would trade less than five years later to land the Finn.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he is a talented player, it’s not been smooth sailing for the winger in the NHL. After two successful seasons in Winnipeg, he lost his way somewhat and his offensive production fell. There were also tensions with veterans on the team and eventually, it all added up to Laine requesting a trade out of the Manitoba outfit.

A change of scenery was not enough to put Laine back on the path to stardom. He suffered numerous injuries in Ohio and clashed with head coach John Tortorella. Down the road, it all led to him entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Before entering the program, Laine had already been very open about his mental health and there was no need to speculate about what landed him there. Since he entered the program towards the end of January, we’ve not heard much from him, aside from when podcasters attempting to make fun of his mental health prompted him and his agency to come out on social media to denounce the incident. All this being considered, it’s no surprise that he wants to turn over a new leaf and start anew elsewhere.

Would a Move to Montreal Be in Both Parties’ Best Interest?

It’s no secret the Canadiens need some help up front, particularly in the top-six point-producing department. Not at any cost, however. Right now, Laine has two years left on his contract with an average annual value of $8.7 million, which is $825,000 over what captain Nick Suzuki is making and $850,000 over what sniper Cole Caufield is making.

Laine’s career high stands at 70 points, and he reached that in 2017-18. Meanwhile, Suzuki’s best season stands at 77 points and was recorded this season. The truth of the matter is, Suzuki’s been progressing nonstop since joining the Canadiens. Laine’s situation is a lot less clear. There’s nothing to particularly indicate Laine couldn’t once again be a point-per-game player as he was in 2021-22 with Columbus, but there is still quite an impressive injury history there and a lot of unknowns.

Once his current contract is over, how much will Laine command? If he’s not signed to an extension before the end of his present deal, he could walk away as an unrestricted free agent. If the Canadiens were to trade for him and he spent the next two years trying to prove his worth without reaching an agreement with the team, Montreal would risk losing him for absolutely nothing after investing some assets to acquire him from Columbus.

If Laine cannot rediscover his form, would he be willing to take a pay cut to stay in Montreal after his existing contract ends? Somehow, I have a feeling he wouldn’t be ready to take one for the team and come under the Canadiens’ existing salary structure. Hughes is not building his team up with a few star players and no money left to pay the rest of his roster, that’s the Kyle Dubas way.

From a Mental Health Standpoint…

By the time Laine comes out of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, the forward will be fit to play in the NHL and will be feeling better about whatever was getting him down. Would he be able to stay that way in a hockey-mad market where the pressure on the players can sometimes be near unbearable?

Should the start of his tenure in Montreal be unsatisfying in the fans’ or the media’s eyes, it’s quite believable that he could be used as a punching bag, figuratively speaking of course. When the going got tough in Montreal for Jonathan Drouin, he couldn’t withstand the attention, the pressure and the critics.

Eventually, Drouin checked himself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, missed the remainder of the season, and the Canadiens’ long run to the Stanley Cup Final to take care of himself and his mental well-being. When he returned, he seemed less affected by the noise around the team, but the minute he had the opportunity, Drouin walked away as an unrestricted free agent and headed to a market in which he wouldn’t be “the guy”, but just one of the guys, and he thrived over there. It’s hard not to make a parallel with Laine’s current situation and wonder if it wouldn’t be in his best interest to head to such a market.

Would a Trade for Laine Improve the Team?

As silly as it may seem to ask the question, acquiring a player of Laine’s talent certainly wouldn’t come cheap. Should Columbus seek a return that includes some firepower, the Canadiens would more than likely have to sacrifice one of Caufield or Suzuki, making the trade meaningless in a way since it would have been a lateral move rather than a vertical climb toward improvement. It would make no sense to rob Peter to pay Paul as they say.

Even if the Blue Jackets weren’t too greedy in their asking price and could consider a package of picks and surplus defencemen from the Canadiens (which is highly unlikely), there would still be the matter of how very little time remains on his contract and the pressure it would put on both parties to negotiate to reach an agreement. Like it or not, Laine would have the edge in that negotiation because if his demands weren’t met, he could just walk away free as a bird.

As tempting as it may seem to add such a big name to any lineup, it requires an assessment of the situation as a whole and a good reflection on all the implications.