4 Rangers’ Prospects Who Could Be in the NHL Next Season

With contract decisions looming this offseason and next, the New York Rangers need to succeed with their current prospects. The Hockey Writers Logan Horn ranked the Rangers’ prospect pool at 22, but there are some players in the mix whom general manager Chris Drury hopes pan out beyond initial expectations.

This offseason, the Rangers will decide whether to keep the captain, Jacob Trouba, and which restricted (RFA) and unrestricted (UFA) free agents they bring back or let walk. Following the 2024-25 season, goaltender Igor Shesterkin, forward Alexis Lafreniere, and defenseman K’Andre Miller, among others, will all be due new contracts.

With those decisions looming and four vacant roster spots, Drury will evaluate several prospects during training camp. Barring any unforeseen trades, four prospects immediately stand out as players with the potential to spend some time with the big club next season. If called upon, the Rangers will rely on them to play valuable minutes while simultaneously conserving capital for bigger moves down the road.

Not amongst the four names on this list is honorable mention Gabe Perreault, who was terrific for Boston College last season and is slated to return for his sophomore year. He could follow in the footsteps of Rangers’ forward Chris Kreider, who joined the Blueshirts in the postseason after finishing his season at Boston College. Given the uncertainty around that scenario, we will leave him off this list for now.

Ranking 4 Prospects Who Can Wear the Blueshirt Next Season

The Hartford Wolf Pack had a solid run in the Calder Cup Playoffs, losing to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Hershey Bears. Four standouts on their roster could be in line for a shot at meaningful minutes with the Rangers next season.

4. Brandon Scanlin, Defenseman

At 24 years old, Brandon Scanlin is the elder statesman on this list, but a terrific 2023-24 season got him noticed by the Rangers’ brass. He was called up when Ryan Lindgren went down with an injury and suited up for his first NHL contest on March 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Scanlin was great for Hartford this season, tallying 16 points in 64 games during the regular season. With Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider as RFAs, Erik Gustafsson as a UFA, and Trouba’s future unclear, the Rangers have decisions galore on the backend.

Should Drury see value in the Ontario native’s play, Scanlin could get an extended look during camp, and we may see him on the roster throughout the season.

3. Brett Berard, Left Wing

Brett Berard is the lone prospect on this list that did not see any NHL game action last season. Despite that, the former fifth-round pick put up phenomenal numbers with the Wolf Pack.

He tallied 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 71 games. Berard finished third on the team in scoring and added six more points over 10 playoff games. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, the undersized forward fell down the draft boards in 2020 despite having a feisty and relentless game.

His play in the AHL has opened eyes and made what some considered a longshot prospect into a legitimate contender for the Rangers roster as early as the 2024-25 season. The 21-year-old plays a fast north-south game and is willing to play in the dirty areas despite giving some size to the opposing players.

Don’t be surprised if you soon see Berard’s name in the lineup.

2. Adam Edstrom, Center/Wing

One of the twin pillars that captivated Rangers fans at the end of this season was Adam Edstrom. At 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds, the Swedish forward managed to score in the dying seconds of his first NHL contest against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. He added another tally, finishing his 11 games with the Blueshirts with two goals and no assists.

Less physical and demonstrative than fellow giant Matt Rempe, Edstrom saw his lineup spot lost as Rempe’s lore took over Madison Square Garden. Despite being replaced a season ago, Edstrom could join Rempe on the fourth line next season, adding terrific size to a Rangers team that is always looking for more tenacity.

The 23-year-old had 11 goals and five assists in 40 games with the Wolf Pack but spent the majority of the second half of the season with the Rangers as a scratch or black ace during the postseason. Anticipate Edstrom replacing Barclay Goodrow should the Rangers make a move to alleviate some cap.

1. Brennan Othmann, Left Wing

Prior to Perreault, Brennan Othmann was the most talked about prospect in the Rangers’ system. His game includes a terrific shot, good offensive instincts, and physicality, which is a rare breed for goalscorers. The Canadian is listed at 6-feet and 186 pounds but plays heavier than that.

He was second on the Wolf Pack with 49 points, finding the back of the net 21 times. Listed as a left wing, a move to the right side may be in store for the 21-year-old. Blocked by Kreider and Artemi Panarin in the top-six, Othmann could get immediate top-flight minutes if he has a comfort level on the right wing.

A brief call-up of three games saw no points for the former 16th-overall pick. Yet, Othmann is one of the players the Rangers need to pan out if they wish to extend this Cup window. A scoring touch and shot-first mentality are always welcome to the top-six, and Othmann could provide that next season.

Drury can elect to pursue trades and free agents to bolster his roster for next season, but an influx of youth and cost-efficient contracts could help the Rangers go big at the trade deadline. The NHL offseason has yet to officially begin, but for the Rangers, a lot of decisions lie ahead, primarily surrounding their prospects’ place in their roster plans.