Rangers’ Shesterkin Asking Price For Next Contract Revealed, Claims Reputable Pundit

The New York Rangers almost made it to the Stanley Cup Final this season, but weren’t able to make it all the way after a tough loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final after six games. While the Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team overall during the 2023-24 regular season, they weren’t able to get it done and win their first Stanley Cup since 1994. With their focus now set toward the offseason, they have some decisions to make before they drop the puck on their 2024-25 campaign. One of those decisions they have to make sooner rather than later, is whether or not they want to go long-term with goaltender Igor Shesterkin, and how much they’re willing to pay him. In a recent article, a well-respected Rangers pundit suggested his asking price could be $12 million per season.

Shesterkin is arguably the best goaltender in the NHL right now, and should be the highest-paid goalie on his next contract. It’s hard to gauge what his actual value is when comparing him to other superstars, but it’s almost guaranteed he will get north of $10 million per season. At 28 years old, he has lots of time left in his prime as he continues to dominate in both the postseason and regular season. While he has yet to bring the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final during his time as their starting goalie, he will likely continue helping them contend for the next while.

During the 2023-24 season, Shesterkin posted a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%) through 55 games, winning 36 of them and posting four shutouts. Throughout his career so far, he has played in 213 games posting a 2.43 GAA and a .921 SV%. In 16 games during this postseason, he played well posting a 2.34 GAA and a .927 SV%. Over 44 career playoff games, he has posted a 2.41 GAA and a .928 SV% having won 23 of them. He is an elite goalie with incredible stats, and on his next contract, he will get what he deserves.

Shesterkin’s Future Could Depend on Rangers’ Plans

The Rangers being eliminated from the postseason could force them to make some moves this offseason. As a pending unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 season, Shesterkin has the power to make any decision he wants for his future, whether that be with the Rangers or somewhere else. If he believes the Rangers’ future seems positive and he thinks they can make another deep run into the postseason, he will commit long-term, but if he thinks they’re going to rebuild or change things around too much, he could decide to leave. So, the Rangers may have to reveal their plan to him in hopes of proving that they’re willing to stay competitive and make the right moves.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers will have to shift their focus to the upcoming NHL Entry Draft and free agency now. Their biggest focus though, has to be extending Shesterkin. Jonathan Quick has worked out as a trustworthy backup, but the Rangers will want to secure Shesterkin’s services for the foreseeable future. At the end of the day, they have a strong team and should be able to remain competitive for the next few seasons. But, they may have to make some big changes if they want to get over the hump and win it all. If Shesterkin is pushing for $12 million, the Rangers should obviously try and talk him down a bit, however, they have to be willing to pay him as close to what he wants as possible.