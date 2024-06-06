Vancouver Canucks 2024 Free Agents: Dakota Joshua

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin has a lot of work to do this summer. Coming off a season that saw his team drastically exceed expectations and win the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record, he will want to return a similar or improved roster for next season. He has his work cut out for him on that front with 12 free agents (nine unrestricted and three restricted) he has to decide on re-signing or not. In this series, we are going to take a look at all of them, how their season went and whether the Canucks can and should bring them back for 2024-25.

Next up on the docket is power forward Dakota Joshua. Signed as a free agent back in 2022 on a two-year deal worth only $825,000 average annual value (AAV), he is in line for a massive raise on his next contract. In his first season with the Canucks, he scored a career-high 11 goals and 23 points and followed it up with another high of 18 goals and 32 points. He also threw a combined 467 hits and became a key forward in the middle six and an important part of the penalty kill.

Like Nikita Zadorov, Joshua told the media that he wants to return to Vancouver next season, but that there were a lot of things out of his control. With his production and other intangibles that he brings to the ice, he will likely cost a lot to bring back, and unfortunately, the Canucks don’t have the cap space to offer him what he is likely worth.

Joshua Developed Into an Effective Power Forward & Penalty Killer in 2023-24

When Joshua arrived in Vancouver from the St. Louis Blues, he was coming off a monster performance in the Calder Cup Playoffs where he scored seven goals and 15 points. He wasn’t known for his goal-scoring, but rather for his physicality and propensity to drop the gloves. His first season with the Canucks was by all accounts a success as he scored a career-high 11 goals and 23 points in 79 games and seemed to fit nicely into the roster, especially after Rick Tocchet took over behind the bench in January. He was given more responsibility and ice time, along with regular reps on the penalty kill.

Dakota Joshua of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

During training camp this season, Joshua was reminded by his new head coach that his spot on the roster was not a guarantee, despite his strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign. Tocchet was disappointed by his performance, and let everyone know about it in his comments to the media.

“Quite frankly — I’m not going to get into some other factors — but he’s got to try to win a job…The job is not there. There are guys breathing down (his neck) that want jobs. There’s a lot of other factors that I’m not going to get into, but, yeah, he’s got to pick it up.”

Joshua made the opening night roster, but was not out of Tocchet’s dog house early in the season, receiving the healthy scratch treatment on Nov. 2 against the San Jose Sharks. But that was the wake-up call he needed, as he never got that done to him again. In fact, he became one of the Canucks’ best and most effective forwards, gaining chemistry with Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger, and forming arguably one of the top third lines in the NHL. His physicality and tenacity on the forecheck were again staples of his game, but he also added a surprising amount of offence and skill, executing highlight-reel plays akin to a top-six forward. His penalty-killing prowess also grew in stature and by the end of the season was probably the Canucks’ best in that department.

Canucks Are Different Without Joshua in the Lineup

Joshua probably would have hit the 20-goal mark if not for a hand injury in February that eventually cost him 18 games. During that time, the Canucks and their fans found out how important he was to the team. They played some of their worst hockey of the season, going 9-7-2, including their first losing streak that lasted more than two games. The vaunted third line didn’t look the same, and Garland was less effective offensively. The roster itself seemed disjointed without their physical power forward in the lineup as they didn’t forecheck with the same fervour or intensity. His style seemed to rub off on his teammates when he was on the ice, and without his presence, they lacked something in their game.

Joshua Continued His Impact in the Playoffs

It was good that Joshua returned before the playoffs, because that was where the Canucks were going to need him the most. He is the type of player who thrives when the toughness and battle level ramps up. He proved that early on in the first round against the Nashville Predators, scoring two goals in Game 1, including the game-winner halfway through the third period off a pass from his buddy Garland. He added an empty netter later on and finished with three points and six hits.

Joshua didn’t score in the rest of the series, but was still a factor with his physicality and forechecking. His only other point came in Game 4’s big comeback in overtime when he freed up the puck for Garland to feed Elias Lindholm for the winner.

Joshua vowed to be more impactful in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers – and he was. Not only did he score two goals and four points, he also doled out 49 hits – including 10 in Game 4. The Canucks ended up losing the series in Game 7, but he and his linemates did everything they could to influence the outcome. And that’s about all you can ask from your third line.

Canucks Should Re-Sign Joshua, But Will They Be Able To?

The answer to the question of whether the Canucks should re-sign Joshua is obvious, a resounding yes. Unfortunately, money is always the ultimate party crasher. Reports have come out that the Canucks and Joshua’s camp are far apart in negotiations with Allvin presenting a figure in the low twos and Joshua wanting way more than that. According to AFP Analytics, he is projected to sign a four-year deal worth a little over $3.2 million AAV. I don’t know about you, but I think that’s fair value for what he brings to the team. He deserves a big raise for not only his production, but also the intangibles of penalty killing, physicality and overall impact on the roster.

If Joshua enters the free agent market on July 1, he will be snapped up on the first day. That’s almost a guarantee. He says he wants to be back, so Allvin, pay him the money. As we saw throughout the season, he adds a lot more than just offence and physicality. He also makes other players better – namely Garland. Without him, the Canucks are a worse team, and if Allvin thinks he can strike gold again and find another Joshua in free agency or trade, he’s got another thing coming. Hopefully, he realizes that he won’t be able to before July 1, and Joshua will be in the blue and green again come opening night in October.