Patrik Laine Pegged as Perfect Trade Fit for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams rumored to be potentially kicking tires around the Patrik Laine trade talks out of Columbus. Nothing is official and may not even be imminent, but now that Laine is ready to talk to teams about his future, the Penguins are a team that makes a lot of sense.

In fact, one scribe has Pittsburgh as the perfect fit, making him a five out of five on their star rating this week.

Laine to the Penguins Gets Five-Star Rating

While teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, and Buffalo Sabres were also included, Josh Wegman of The Score ranked Laine to the Penguins as a five-star fit. He wrote:

There may be no better spot for Laine to rejuvenate his career than in Pittsburgh. Drew O’Connor – who posted a career-high 16 goals and 17 assists in 2023-24 – currently projects to occupy a spot on the Penguins’ top line with Sidney Crosby. It’s fun to imagine the potential chemistry between an all-time great playmaker like Crosby and a pure shooter like Laine.

He goes on to argue that the Penguins’ inexplicably brutal power play from last season could use the help of a legitimate scorer and Laine’s presence on the man advantage after ranking 30th in power-play percentage would certainly help their cause. His one-timer would give them a different and potentially deadly look.

Specifically, Wegman talks about the potential the pairing of Laine and Erik Karlsson has and that the duo could be what’s needed for Pittsburgh’s power play to come together.

Could the Penguins Actually Pull Off This Trade?

Considering where the Penguins are at, one could argue they might contemplate a deal like this. The team wants to remain competitive, but they aren’t exactly Stanley Cup contenders. Looking to sign Sidney Crosby, there’s also pressure to find players that can help keep the team in the playoff mix and Laine would qualify.

The Penguins have around $3.5 million in cap space and Wegman contends they could create more room by including a depth forward such as Lars Eller ($2.45 million AAV) or Noel Acciari ($2 million) in the trade. Then, when you factor in Columbus’ rumored willingness to retain salary in the deal, “it’s the type of big swing president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas needs to make if he wants to give his aging core one last chance of making a run.”

The Issues With a Laine Trade to the Penguins

The Penguins aren’t getting any younger and Laine is now 26. That’s not to say 26 is old in NHL terms, but Laine has been through a lot. He’s had issues with teams he’s been a part of, is just getting out of the NHL Player’s Assistance Program and his career has seen several ups and downs. There are arguably a lot more miles on his tread than most 26-year-olds. Perhaps this is not the kind of player the Penguins should be looking to add, especially given their history of adding veterans and the chemistry not exactly being there.

There is also the fact that Laine’s production has been inconsistent. There is no telling he’ll be the same goal-scorer he once was, even in a top-six that includes Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. If the Penguins give up a lot to acquire Laine and there isn’t much in the way of salary retained, the Penguins are on the hook for another two seasons of his still-pricy deal.

On the surface, this trade idea has merit. Is it a slam dunk? No. It might not even be the five-star fit Wegman suggests it is.