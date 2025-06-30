4 Free Agent Targets for the Penguins

On the eve of NHL free agency, the Pittsburgh Penguins have some big decisions to make regarding the direction of the team. With more than $20 million in cap space, fans would expect Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas to sign some big-time players to expensive contracts in order to drastically improve the team. Unfortunately, if you are a fan of the team from the Steel City, I would not get my hopes up because it looks like the Penguins will not be doing much come July 1. The proof lies in Kyle Dubas’ comments.

Related: Penguins Need to Be a Playoff Team in 2025-26

One quote is worth analyzing: “I think our back end needs to be fixed & will be going after multiple guys that never got a chance, rather than that one typical big fish.” With a comment like “one typical big fish,” you can rule out the Penguins going after defenders like Ivan Provorov or Nikolaj Ehlers. They desperately need left-handed defensemen because that is the Penguins’ worst area. As it stands, the Penguins’ top 4 left-handed defensemen are Ryan Graves, Owen Pickering, Ryan Shea, and Vladislave Kolyachanok. Yikes. That is the worst single-position group in the entire league. The Penguins desperately need to address the lack of skill on the left side.

What Type of Players Will the Penguins Target?

I would expect the Penguins to target younger players who did not have a significant role on their previous team or like they did with Matt Grzelcyk last season, offer a one-year deal to a player who struggled the prior year and offer him a chance to improve his play so they can sign a more lucrative contract in the offseason or the Penguins can flip them for draft capital. It is also important for the Penguins not to sign players to long-term deals who will block the path of guys like Harrison Brunicke, Owen Pickering, Rutger McGroarty, or Ville Koivunen getting legitimate NHL minutes.

Ryan Lindgren

Lindgren had a pretty forgettable year. He signed a 1-year $4.5 million contract with the New York Rangers but was later traded to the Colorado Avalanche, where the Rangers acquired Calvin de Hann and a 2nd-round pick. His play in New York was declining, and he was not playing up to his price tag. He played fine in Colorado, but he will likely not net a contract near the $4.5 million mark. Lindgren would be a good addition for the Penguins as he can bring some much-needed physicality to the left side of the defense.

Taylor Raddysh

Last season, the Penguins traded for Tommy Novak from the Nashville Predators, a player who struggled to see a significant role for the Predators. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Novak only played two games before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury. Raddysh is a similar player. In Washington with the Capitals, Raddysh did not have a substantial role but recorded 27 points while only averaging 12 minutes of ice time per game. He is only 27, and in Pittsburgh, he would have a more substantial role and would be a cheap option the Penguins can take a chance on.

Andrew Mangiapane

Staying in the nation’s capital, with Andrew Mangiapane, is another player Dubas should consider signing. After the Caps traded for him, Mangiapane recorded a lackluster 28 points. Considering he had a cap hit of $5.8 million, this is underwhelming to say the least.

Andrew Mangiapane, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The former Calgary Flame would be lucky to get half of that value this offseason and would be worth taking a flyer on. Before he was traded, Mangiapane showed flashes of being a great player in Calgary. He recorded 55 points in 2021-22 but has not been the same since. In Pittsburgh, maybe the opportunity to play next to Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby could revive him but nevertheless, he would be a cheap reclamation project.

Matt Grzelcyk

Pittsburgh signed Grzelcyk last offseason after a tough couple of seasons with the Boston Bruins. It was widely assumed the Penguins would trade him at the deadline for assets, but instead, they kept him. Does this mean the Penguins intend to keep him? It is entirely possible, if they had no intention of bringing him back, then why not trade him for something at the deadline? Grzelcyk quarterbacked the Penguins’ power play and was a serviceable defenseman. I mentioned earlier that the Penguins should not sign players who will block the younger ones, and that is true. However, one also does not want to throw the young guys to the wolves to get eaten. Teams need players who will take the pressure off the younger players so they don’t have to shoulder a significant burden before they’re ready. Grzelyck will be a cheap player to re-sign and can provide a calming influence to the defensive corps.

If you want to see Crosby in the playoffs next season, you probably have a better chance of flying to the moon and returning safely than a Penguins 2026 postseason happening. However, there is some hope; the Penguins had a good 2025 NHL Draft, and they will have over $50 million in cap space next summer and maybe more if they move the Erik Karlsson and Ryan Graves contracts. They will likely tank this year and get a top-five selection and beg to whatever deity they choose so they can get Gavin McKenna.