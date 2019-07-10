PITTSBURGH — Veteran centre Matt Cullen is retiring after a 21-season career that includes three Stanley Cup titles.

Cullen, 42, was part of Carolina’s Cup-winning team in 2006, and later won back-to-back NHL titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Cullen had 731 points (266 goals, 465 assists) and 502 penalty minutes over 1,516 career games with Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh. He added 19 goals and 39 assists over 132 career playoff games.

Former Pittsburgh Penguin Matt Cullen (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drafted 35th overall by Anaheim in 1996, Cullen’s best statistical season came in Carolina’s 2005-06 run to the Cup, when he set career highs in goals (25) and points (49, which he equalled two seasons later) while adding 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 25 playoff games.

He had seven goals and 13 assists in 71 games with the Penguins this past season.

A native of Virginia, Minnesota, Cullen helped the United States to a bronze medal at the 2004 world championship with six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games.

The Canadian Press