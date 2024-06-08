Penguins Need to Part Ways With Reilly Smith

The Pittsburgh Penguins showed glimpses of potential throughout the season but in the end, they fell short of the postseason for the second year in a row. Several players contributed to this with their lackluster performances including forward Reilly Smith. With one year left on his contract, Pittsburgh must now decide what the future holds for the former Vegas Golden Knight.

Should the Penguins Get Rid of Smith?

In June 2023, Pittsburgh traded a third-round draft pick to the Golden Knights in exchange for Smith. The Penguins had every reason to believe this would be a positive move as he was coming off a very solid season with Vegas. During the 2022-23 season, he played in 78 games, scored 26 goals and had 30 assists for a total of 56 points. The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023 and Smith was a big driver during that run.

At the beginning of this season, Smith looked like he would fit in well with the Penguins. He had great chemistry with Evgeni Malkin on the second line, but things went south pretty quickly. One noticeable difference in his game was his shooting percentage (SH%). Last season, he had a 14.4 SH% and this season it dropped to 8.6. The 2023-24 campaign was one of the worst in his career, and all season it just seemed like he never wanted to come to Pittsburgh.

Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Smith’s lack of offense was a big problem throughout the season, and his attitude on the ice was extremely indifferent. It’s not hard to understand why he may have been less than thrilled to leave Vegas. He was one of the original Misfits as he had been a part of the franchise since day one. Now the Penguins must look towards the future and figure out the best route to take with him.

Pittsburgh will more than likely be looking to trade Smith at the draft. There is a good chance that one or two teams may be interested. It may just be that he is a better fit in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Kings could be a good fit for him. They could definitely use some help in the scoring department and going back out west might be exactly what Smith needs.

Related: Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 NHL Draft Needs

Another team that may be interested in Smith is the Minnesota Wild. At 33 years old, he still has top-six scoring potential, and he has proven he can play alongside elite players. Putting this season aside, he has also shown he can play a very well-rounded game. In Vegas, he was crucial to the penalty kill, and that is an area where the Wild are in desperate need of help. Adding a veteran to their roster who can score goals and kill penalties may just give them the boost they need to return to the playoffs next season.

Penguins Have Work to Do

Smith has one year at $5 million left on his contract. General manager Kyle Dubas should be working very hard to trade him and get his contract off the books. This will mark Dubas’ second summer with the team and he needs to make it count. With the draft only a few weeks away, it is going to be a busy month in Pittsburgh. The Penguins may only have one more opportunity to go on a deep playoff run with their veteran core. This season, they proved they have the potential and now it is up to Dubas to put the right roster in place. If he fails to do so a second time, he could be on the hot seat very soon.