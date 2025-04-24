Penguins News & Rumors: Dubas, Karlsson, Sullivan & More

With the Pittsburgh Penguins missing the playoffs for the third straight season, their attention turns to trying to make this team better this summer. Penguins general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas knows that he needs to figure out how to make this team a playoff contender once again before their captain Sidney Crosby grows tired of it and leaves or retires. Dubas recognizes the importance of getting Crosby back into the playoffs, so this summer could be one of, if not the biggest of his time in Pittsburgh.

Could the Penguins Trade Karlsson?

Our very own Sylvie McCarthy wrote an article suggesting that there is still a chance that the Penguins could trade Erik Karlsson this summer. After being involved in trade rumours before the March 7 trade deadline, there wasn’t a deal in place and he remained with the team. But this summer, it could finally be time that the Penguins move on from Karlsson and utilize his money to address other areas of need to improve the team.

There are teams like the Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings and potentially a few other teams that would be interested in him—at a discounted rate. That would require the Penguins to retain a portion of his $10 million salary cap hit. If they are willing to do that, then they should be able to move at least $6–$7 million off their books for next season and allow them to target other free agents to better insulate Crosby.

Sullivan Expected to Return as Head Coach

According to Dubas’ exit interview, head coach Mike Sullivan is expected to return as the head coach of the Penguins next season. Sullivan has been with the organization for 10 seasons and has made the playoffs seven times in that span. Sadly, the last three seasons that they’ve missed the playoffs haven’t just been his fault. The talent on the ice just isn’t up to par and it shows. If they can have a good offseason, they could get back into the running for a playoff spot next season.

Sullivan has a 409-255-89 record since being hired on Dec. 12, 2015 and has spoken publicly about his role with the team. “My intentions are to be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins.” With him under contract through the 2026-27 season, he will have to make the most out of next season or he could be at risk of being let go.

McGroarty, Koivunen & St. Ivany Will Get Opportunity Next Season

With the Penguins in the thick of a rebuild, they will need to start making room for young players to fill spots in their lineup. During Dubas’ press conference, he named Ville Koivunen, Rutger McGroarty and Jack St. Ivany among others as options that could be given an opportunity to make the 2025-26 Penguins opening night roster. Bringing more youth into the lineup could have its benefits, especially for a team that is aging.

It will also be beneficial to the team’s salary cap. If they have Koivunen, McGroarty, St. Ivany, Tristian Broz and Owen Pickering on their roster, that is five players who are on ELCs. ELCs are all under $1 million AAV per season, which will allow Dubas to allocate more of the salary to potential free agents. That won’t only help make the team better, but it’ll also help the development of those young players listed above.

This offseason will be an interesting one for numerous teams around the NHL. However, not every team has one of the best players ever on them. Pittsburgh needs to get better and fast so that their fans, the organization and the rest of the NHL can see Crosby dominate in the playoffs yet again.