Penguins Prospect Check-In: Broz, McGroarty, Murashov & More

While the Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to find consistency at the NHL level this season, they have seen some prospects continue to produce and play at a high level with their respective teams. Players like defenseman Owen Pickering and forwards Sam Poulin and Vasily Ponomarev have been rewarded with call-ups to the big club. While some of the organization’s prospects might be further away from getting their call-up, they still give reason for hope regarding the future.

F Tristan Broz – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (American Hockey League)

A player who many have been keeping an eye on after having a strong showing in training camp for the Penguins has been the team’s second-round pick from 2021, Tristan Broz. Heading into his first professional season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has been relied upon in a big way and has filled the second-line role very well so far. Playing with Rutger McGroarty, he has brought some energy and excitement to the lineup. His tenacity and hard work in all three zones have been paying off in a big way, with him currently sitting second in the American Hockey League (AHL) among rookies in the goal department, tallying seven through his first 13 games of the season.

Pittsburgh Penguins Prospect Check-In (The Hockey Writers)

Since Oct. 22, he has played in nine games and has tallied seven points (five goals, two assists). With players like Poulin and Ponomarev earning their call-ups with the big club, Broz will likely be a player that the “Baby Pens” continue to rely on for offense, and he could very well end up being another prospect who earns a call-up himself at some point this season.

F Ville Koivunen – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

One of the players acquired in the Jake Guentzel trade last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, Ville Koivunen, has had a hot start to his time with the Penguins organization. He has been one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s more consistent forwards offensively despite being held pointless in his last three games. His offensive prowess has been on full display, showing off his vision and patience with the puck.

Related: Penguins’ Future Looks Bright After Strong Showing at Prospects Challenge

After arriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the end of last season, he seems to have adjusted well to the North American style of play. He is another prospect within the organization who could end up earning some time in the NHL at some point in the near future if his production and play continue at the rate they are currently at.

F Rutger McGroarty – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

Broz’s running mate, McGroarty, has gotten off to a slow start to his professional career, only tallying one goal and two assists in his first 11 games this season. After being acquired by general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas this offseason for Brayden Yager, there were high hopes the former Michigan Wolverine would be able to crack the NHL lineup and make an impact. The first part of that came true, as he did make the NHL roster out of camp but failed to make a true impact in the three games he played before being sent down to the AHL.

McGroarty’s numbers are clearly not where many would hope they would be, but he is becoming more comfortable and confident as the season progresses. He has gotten more involved in the offensive game, tallying two or more shots on net seven times. The goal-scoring and production will eventually come, but his development and improvements throughout the season will be key for the former first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets. If he can continue to get more established and become a true force in the offensive zone, McGroarty could find himself pushing for a spot in the NHL come the end of this season or in training camp next season at the latest.

G Sergei Murashov – Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

The talk of rookie camp this offseason was the arrival of the organization’s fourth-round pick from 2022, Sergei Murashov. Being able to sign the Russian netminder to his entry-level contract (ELC) was a big surprise to many, and he has since made his way to North American professional hockey. He did play in one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before being sent down to Wheeling of the ECHL, thanks in part to the shuffling of the netminders in the organization.

In Wheeling, Murashov shook off a rough start, looking strong between the pipes for most of his first seven games in the ECHL. In those seven games, he has recorded a 5-2-0 record, a 2.41 goals-against average (GAA), and a .908 save percentage (SV%). He has proven to be up to the task of handling plenty of shots when called upon, stopping 30 or more twice so far, and allowing two or fewer goals in three of his starts. It may be a few seasons before fans see him in a Penguins jersey, but the excitement and potential is there for him and Joel Blomqvist to create a potent one-two punch in the crease for the organization when the time comes.

F Zam Plante – University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Zam Plante has made the jump to the college ranks after a strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force, where he tallied 71 points. He joined his brother, Max, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has looked strong as a freshman. Not only have his offensive numbers been showing up (seven points in 11 games), but he has been a force in the faceoff circle, winning 59 faceoffs and losing only 36. This may not be a significant statistic to many at the surface, but controlling the faceoffs has helped allow his teammates to control the play in both the offensive and defensive zones.

After tallying three assists in his last game against Miami (OH) on Nov. 16, Plante can hopefully continue his offensive production and faceoff dominance. He is another prospect still a few seasons away from possibly making an impact at the NHL level. Still, the 2022 fifth-round pick can become a late-round gem for the organization if his development and play stay on track with where they currently are.

Plenty to Keep an Eye on Going Forward

With the Penguins having an up-and-down season so far, fans can look at what some of the organization’s prospects are doing and see hope and belief that the future could be in solid hands. There are plenty of prospects like the ones mentioned above who have had high expectations and hopes bestowed upon them and, so far, for the most part, have not let their respective teams down. So, even if the NHL team ends up being in a tough spot at the end of the season, there is plenty for fans to watch regarding prospects and the future.