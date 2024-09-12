Jets’ Perfetti Eyes Breakout Season Even as Contract Talks Continue

Cole Perfetti is swimming in the uncertain waters of restricted free agency with the Winnipeg Jets. Still, he remains optimistic and committed to the organization. Despite being without a contract, Perfetti accepted an invitation to represent the Jets at the NHL’s annual Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, a rare move for players in his position. In an interview at the event, Perfetti expressed confidence in his ongoing contract negotiations. He knows that both sides are working hard to resolve it before training camp starts.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Though his previous season with the Jets had ups and downs, including healthy scratches and reduced ice time, Perfetti views these challenges as part of his development. He recalls former head coach Rick Bowness explaining that tough love was part of his strategy, drawing parallels with how he handled players like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz during their early years. While Perfetti admits he didn’t fully agree with the approach, he respects Bowness’ experience and uses the situation as motivation moving forward.

New Coach Scott Arniel Gives Perfetti Optimism

Now, with Scott Arniel stepping in as the new head coach, Perfetti is optimistic about his role on the team. He recalls thriving under Arniel’s brief stint as acting head coach, where he saw increased ice time and production. This, combined with the departure of veterans like Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan, puts Perfetti in a position to seize more opportunities this coming season.

Related: Winnipeg Jets Progression & Regression Candidates in 2024-25

Perfetti has expressed his desire to remain in Winnipeg long-term, stating his love for the city, the organization, and his teammates. Whether the upcoming deal is a short-term bridge contract or a longer commitment, Perfetti is focused on making the most of the opportunity and being a key player for the Jets moving forward.

In the video below, the young Jets forward recently joined Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie to discuss the ongoing status of his contract negotiations, lessons learned from last season, and his mindset heading into the new NHL season. Here’s what he had to share:

Contract Negotiations: Focusing on What He Can Control

When asked about his contract situation, Perfetti acknowledged that the negotiations have been a work in progress but emphasized that his focus is entirely on preparing for the upcoming season.

“It’s a work in progress,” Perfetti said. “Both sides are working on something, and hopefully, it gets done soon. My mindset has just been focused on the start of the season. I can’t control the business part of it, so I’m just getting mentally and physically prepared for opening night.”

Related: 4 Winnipeg Jets Who Could Be Extended During the 2024-25 Season

Perfetti’s participation in team activities and willingness to wear the Jets’ threads during the interview conveyed his desire to remain an integral part of the organization. “Of course, I want to be here and be a big part of this organization,” he emphasized. “When they asked me to do this, it was a no-brainer. It’s been a great learning experience, and I hope everything gets sorted out soon.”

The Lessons Learned From Being a Healthy Scratch Last Season

Reflecting on being a healthy scratch toward the end of last season, Perfetti called it a low point in his young career but also recognized the experience as part of the learning curve for any player.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Getting scratched like that felt like rock bottom for me,” he admitted. “It was a bummer, but I’ve learned from it. Every young player goes through ups and downs, and that was part of my learning experience in the NHL. The key is to take the positives, learn from the bumps, and ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Perfetti’s Mindset for the Upcoming Season

With a summer of hard work and reflection behind him, Perfetti is ready to hit the ground running once the business side of things is settled. He’s focused on building confidence and using last season’s challenges to fuel growth. “There’s always going to be bumps along the way, but my mindset is to take the positives and build on the confidence I’ve gained this summer,” Perfetti said. “I’m just trying to hit the ground running for next season.”

Related: Coach Rick Bowness: The Heart of the Winnipeg Jets

As he looks ahead to the new season, Perfetti is determined to take what he’s learned and make an even more significant impact for the Jets. Now, he and the team have to get together to agree on a contract.