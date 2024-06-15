Predators’ High-Profile Trade Targets

In this article, I will discuss some high-profile trade targets that the Nashville Predators could pursue this offseason. It will not cover potential trade packages but examine the players’ playstyles and potential fit in the Nashville system.

Mitch Marner

Age: 27

Points per game last three seasons: 1.27

Goals scored last three seasons: 91

Point Shares last three seasons: 29.7

NHL general managers don’t have many opportunities to trade for a player as good as Mitch Marner, and Barry Trotz might just have that chance this offseason. The price is going to be extremely high, but the consensus is that Toronto might try to move on from Marner for the right price, and a change of scenery in a smaller market might be what he needs.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marner is an elite playmaking forward who averaged over 21:00 time on ice (TOI) in both the regular season and playoffs. He has terrific versatility and can be deployed in all situations; his primary strength lies in his offensive contributions, though he is also generally reliable defensively. He is a terrific passer, excelling with linemates who favor shooting the puck, yet he possesses a strong enough shot to keep opponents honest. He can be utilized on both special teams units, which are the kinds of players Andrew Brunette loves to coach and have on the ice. He is undeniably one of the craftiest offensive talents in the entire NHL, and I expect the front office and Trotz to do everything in their power to come up with a deal to get him to Nashville.

Patrik Laine

Age: 26

Points per game last three seasons: 0.91

Goals scored last three seasons: 54

Point Shares last three seasons: 11.6

Despite dealing with injury concerns over the last three seasons, Patrik Laine is still one of the most dangerous players in the NHL when he is on the ice, as proven by his production when healthy. The Predators are looking for players this offseason who can make their offense much more potent, and none would do that better than Laine.

Laine is an ultra-talented scoring winger, and few players in the NHL can match the power and speed of his shot. He gets it off quickly and on target, with a shooting percentage of nearly 14%. He excels when competing at his best and is engaged in the game, which has historically been an issue. He has the potential to score 40 goals every season but needs to stay healthy and improve his competitiveness when times get tough.

Patrick Laine rips one top shelf for his 200th career goal! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SnzdDCrN2b — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2023

Laine can beat goalies from range, but his shot has been highly inconsistent at times over his career. He often becomes a stationary liability defensively when not moving his feet or working hard. Despite these challenges, his natural scoring ability and hunger to create chances from the wing make him a dangerous and formidable offensive player, and one that the Predators’ front office might be willing to take a chance on if the price is right.

Martin Nečas

Age: 25

Points per game last three seasons: 0.69

Goals scored last three seasons: 66

Point Shares last three seasons: 15.9

Martin Nečas is a big, skillful scoring forward heading toward the prime of his career. The 2017 12th overall pick possesses all the ingredients for stardom: he is an outstanding skater and playmaker who can set up teammates in prime scoring positions while also having the skill to score 30 goals a season himself. Though he needs to be more selfish by taking more shots, he is a dynamic play driver who is always moving. His speed and offensive skills make him effective in all situations, and his playstyle would fit seamlessly into Brunette’s system.

Related: Hurricanes Can Trade for Laine Without Giving up Necas

Nečas plays a confident two-way game, is defensively responsible, has great stamina, and boasts excellent offensive instincts and poise with the puck. He seems like a no-brainer fit in Nashville, with the Predators needing more scoring and a bona fide star center who can take some pressure off Ryan O’Reilly and create some secondary offense.

Trevor Zegras

Age: 23

Points per game last three seasons: 0.75

Goals scored last three seasons: 52

Point Shares last three seasons: 11.5

Trevor Zegras is a supremely creative playmaker with a colossal upside and is already one of the most skilled centers in the NHL at just 23 years old. He excels both in scoring on his own and setting up teammates, making plays in various situations with minimal space. His stellar hockey sense allows him to anticipate the flow of the game, create plays, and effectively limit opponents’ opportunities in his zone.

TREVOR ZEGRAS DOES IT AGAIN. 🥍 pic.twitter.com/HyUcLsJxPM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2022

Zegras plays with pace and has high-end acceleration and puck skills, which is precisely what the Predators are looking for this offseason, according to general manager Trotz. Though he lacks physicality and has defensive holes, his dynamic offensive talent and top-line skill are undeniable. The cost would likely be high, but he is exactly the kind of player the Predators need and seem to be targeting to bring them to the next level offensively.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Age: 28

Points per game last three seasons: 0.82

Goals scored last three seasons: 65

Point Shares last three seasons: 17.5

Nikolaj Ehlers is precisely the type of player the Predators needed this season on the wing. He is a highly skilled scoring winger known for his slick puck handling and ability to create or finish plays. Capable of playing either wing, he makes anyone on his line a scoring threat. He is a threat whenever he is on the ice and is particularly dangerous on the power play. With high-end skill and elite offensive IQ, he is a threat off the rush and deceptive in tight quarters.

Ehlers excels at leading power play breakouts and zone entries, using his speed to push opponents back. An incredibly skilled forward, he finds open spaces and uses his quickness to his advantage, making plays at high speeds and willingly going to tough areas to score. If the Preds can find a way to bring in Ehlers, it would be a seamless fit into the offense and give them the X factor they were missing this season.

Looking Ahead

The Predators are poised to make significant moves this offseason to bolster their roster. With ample cap space and a clear vision from Trotz, the team has the flexibility to pursue high-profile trade targets who can make an immediate impact. Whether it’s acquiring a top-tier playmaker like Marner or a dynamic scorer like Laine, the Predators have several intriguing options.

Each of the players listed above brings a unique set of skills that would significantly enhance the Predators’ offensive capabilities and overall team performance next season. With the potential to bring in a few big pieces this offseason, Predators fans have every reason to be optimistic about what the near future holds for this franchise.