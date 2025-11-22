Projected Lineups for Blues vs Islanders – 11/22/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN, SN1, SN
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: None
Status report
The Blues assigned forward Alexandre Texier and defenseman Hunter Skinner to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Marshall Warren
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders did not practice Friday.
