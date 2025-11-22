Projected Lineups for Blues vs Islanders – 11/22/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN, SN1, SN

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: None

Status report

The Blues assigned forward Alexandre Texier and defenseman Hunter Skinner to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Kyle MacLean, Marshall Warren

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not practice Friday.

