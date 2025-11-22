Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Red Wings – 11/22/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
1 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET, NHLN, SN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Yegor Chinakhov — Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, and the Blue Jackets loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland. … Aston-Reese is expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 21, 2025
- Blue Jackets’ Fantilli & Greaves Return Home to Help Defeat Maple Leafs in Overtime
- Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs – 11/20/25
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Marco Kasper
Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Status report
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he won’t make final decisions on his lineup until Saturday morning.
Latest for THW:
- Red Wings Player Grades Through First Quarter of 2025-26 Season
- NHL Morning Recap – November 21, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Red Wings – 11/20/25