Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Red Wings – 11/22/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET, NHLN, SN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Miles Wood — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Yegor Chinakhov — Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, and the Blue Jackets loaned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland. … Aston-Reese is expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Marco Kasper

Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he won’t make final decisions on his lineup until Saturday morning.

