Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Senators – 12/22/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (18-13-2) at OILERS (20-11-2)

8 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Time Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Barnard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

Amadio will likely not play. The forward went through concussion protocol after taking a hit into the boards from Vancouver Canucks defenseman Vincent Desharnais at 5:06 of the third period in Ottawa’s 5-4 overtime win Saturday. Reinhardt is expected to enter the lineup and bump Gregor to the third line.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Troy Stecher — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

