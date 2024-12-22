Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Senators – 12/22/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (18-13-2) at OILERS (20-11-2)
8 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Time Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Noah Gregor
Cole Reinhardt — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Barnard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (undisclosed), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
Amadio will likely not play. The forward went through concussion protocol after taking a hit into the boards from Vancouver Canucks defenseman Vincent Desharnais at 5:06 of the third period in Ottawa’s 5-4 overtime win Saturday. Reinhardt is expected to enter the lineup and bump Gregor to the third line.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Troy Stecher — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
