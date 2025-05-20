Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Hurricanes – 5/20/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at HURRICANES (2M)

Eastern Conference Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CB

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status report

Tkachuk, Lundell, Reinhart and Bennett were not on the ice for the Panthers morning skate but all will play in Game 1, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)

Status report

Andersen was not on the ice for the Hurricanes morning skate but will start, Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Chatfield, a defenseman, could miss his second straight game; Morrow skated with Gostisbehere during the morning skate and will be making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut if he plays. … Martinook will play; the forward did not practice Monday after leaving practice early Sunday.

Latest for THW: