Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Hurricanes – 5/20/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at HURRICANES (2M)
Eastern Conference Final, Game 1
8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CB
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Status report
Tkachuk, Lundell, Reinhart and Bennett were not on the ice for the Panthers morning skate but all will play in Game 1, Florida coach Paul Maurice said.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)
Status report
Andersen was not on the ice for the Hurricanes morning skate but will start, Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Chatfield, a defenseman, could miss his second straight game; Morrow skated with Gostisbehere during the morning skate and will be making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut if he plays. … Martinook will play; the forward did not practice Monday after leaving practice early Sunday.
