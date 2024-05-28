Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Panthers — Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1M) Rangers at (1A) Panthers

Eastern Conference Final, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

New York leads best-of 7 series 2-1

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Jack Roslovic — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Blake Wheeler, Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Brennan Othmann, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Adam Sykora

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers did not hold a morning skate and made no indications of changing their lineup from Game 3, but that won’t be revealed until warmups

Vesey, a forward, remains week to week after being injured on a hit from Lomberg in Game 2 and missing Game 3

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report

Panthers coach Paul Maurice shuffled his top three lines during Game 3 and plans to keep that going to begin Game 4

Bennett moved back to center the second line with Lundell moving to the third

Florida appeared to make a change to the fourth line during their morning skate, bringing Lorentz and Okposo in to replace Lomberg and Cousins

Lorentz and Okposo haven’t played since Game 5 of the second round against the Boston Bruins.

