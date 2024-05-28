Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Panthers — Game 4

The New York Rangers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1M) Rangers at (1A) Panthers
Eastern Conference Final, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
New York leads best-of 7 series 2-1
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Filip Chytil
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Jack Roslovic — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Will Cuylle — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Blake Wheeler, Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Brennan Othmann, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, Adam Sykora
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (upper body)
Status report
- The Rangers did not hold a morning skate and made no indications of changing their lineup from Game 3, but that won’t be revealed until warmups
- Vesey, a forward, remains week to week after being injured on a hit from Lomberg in Game 2 and missing Game 3
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk — Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: None
Status report
- Panthers coach Paul Maurice shuffled his top three lines during Game 3 and plans to keep that going to begin Game 4
- Bennett moved back to center the second line with Lundell moving to the third
- Florida appeared to make a change to the fourth line during their morning skate, bringing Lorentz and Okposo in to replace Lomberg and Cousins
- Lorentz and Okposo haven’t played since Game 5 of the second round against the Boston Bruins.
