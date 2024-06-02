Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Final, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Mavrik Bourque — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Radek Faksa, Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report:

  • Each team held an optional morning skate Sunday.
  • The Stars will make one change to their lineup from Game 5, with Bourque coming in for Dellandrea. It will be Bourque’s debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; he hasn’t played since making his NHL debut April 6.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway — Adam Henrique — Evander Kane

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Philip Broberg — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner

Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report

  • Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he would also alter his lineup but wouldn’t specify. Edmonton is expected to have Ryan center the fourth line in place of Carrick, a forward.
  • Stecher, a defenseman, had surgery to remove a cyst on his ankle that got infected and is out for the remainder of the playoffs.

