Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference Final, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Mavrik Bourque — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Radek Faksa, Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report:
- Each team held an optional morning skate Sunday.
- The Stars will make one change to their lineup from Game 5, with Bourque coming in for Dellandrea. It will be Bourque’s debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; he hasn’t played since making his NHL debut April 6.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway — Adam Henrique — Evander Kane
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Philip Broberg — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner
Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status report
- Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he would also alter his lineup but wouldn’t specify. Edmonton is expected to have Ryan center the fourth line in place of Carrick, a forward.
- Stecher, a defenseman, had surgery to remove a cyst on his ankle that got infected and is out for the remainder of the playoffs.
