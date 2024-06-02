Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Final, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Mavrik Bourque — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Radek Faksa, Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report:

Each team held an optional morning skate Sunday.

The Stars will make one change to their lineup from Game 5, with Bourque coming in for Dellandrea. It will be Bourque’s debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; he hasn’t played since making his NHL debut April 6.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway — Adam Henrique — Evander Kane

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Philip Broberg — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner

Injured: Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he would also alter his lineup but wouldn’t specify. Edmonton is expected to have Ryan center the fourth line in place of Carrick, a forward.

Stecher, a defenseman, had surgery to remove a cyst on his ankle that got infected and is out for the remainder of the playoffs.

