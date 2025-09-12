Projecting Flames’ Forwards Point Totals for 2025-26 Season

This season, the Calgary Flames are looking to build on an impressive 2024-25 campaign. Despite missing the playoffs, the Flames exceeded expectations, missing the postseason by a single point. In 2025-26, they have a chance to return to the dance for the first time since 2021-22.

While goaltender Dustin Wolf will be the determining factor in whether or not the team reaches the playoffs, their forward group will also play a significant role. The Flames didn’t get enough scoring last season, and they must improve on that this year. Here are the point projections for all Flames forwards this season.

10. Jonathan Huberdeau

21 G – 40 A – 61 PTS

Jonathan Huberdeau will have a tough time matching last season’s goal output of 28 goals – the second-highest total of his career. That said, the 32-year-old who is primarily known as a playmaker should be able to reach the 60-point mark again this season.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Huberdeau sees an uptick in assists, it will be because, at some point, he will play alongside Matt Coronato, who has proven to be a valuable goal scorer and will only get better as he enters his second full NHL season.

11. Mikael Backlund

13 G – 18 A – 31 PTS

We’ll likely never see another 56-point season from Mikael Backlund as we did in 2022-23, but the 36-year-old continues to provide solid secondary offence for the Flames. Given his age, however, he may miss a few games here and there.

16. Morgan Frost

15 G – 29 A – 44 PTS

There is plenty for Morgan Frost to prove after being picked up late in the 2024-25 season in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. He disappointed in his short 32-game stint with the Flames, scoring three goals and 12 points. That said, he has a ton of skill and should be far more impactful in what will be his first full campaign in Calgary.

17. Yegor Sharangovich

23 G – 25 A – 48 PTS

The 2024-25 season was disastrous for Yegor Sharangovich. After arriving in Calgary and putting up a career-high 31 goals and 59 points, the 27-year-old’s inconsistencies that plagued him for years when he was with the New Jersey Devils returned. He found the back of the net just 17 times while adding only 15 assists.

Yegor Sharangovich, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is a massive season for Sharangovich, who is entering the first year of his five-year extension signed after the 2023-24 campaign. To his credit, he was forced to miss time early in 2024-25, which may have affected his rhythm. Assuming he can remain healthy, he’s more than capable of bouncing back.

20. Blake Coleman

20 G – 22 A – 42 PTS

Again, we will likely never see another 30-goal season from Blake Coleman as we did in 2023-24, but Flames fans know he brings much more than offence. The 33-year-old is trusted in all situations by head coach Ryan Huska, thanks to his impressive 200-foot game, which will continue to make him effective on the ice.

23. Justin Kirkland

7 G – 11 A – 18 PTS

Despite making a great impression with Flames fans in a short time, Justin Kirkland isn’t a lock to crack the roster heading into 2025-26. The 29-year-old, who has played 30 career NHL games, must have a strong showing in training camp to make the team. If he does, he will likely play in a fourth-line role, though he could come in and out of the lineup regularly.

27. Matt Coronato

30 G – 26 A – 56 PTS

Matt Coronato had a fantastic 2024-25 season. After splitting his rookie campaign between the Flames and their American Hockey League affiliate, Calgary Wranglers, the 22-year-old scored 27 goals and 47 points with the Flames in his second year as a pro. Management clearly has high hopes for him going forward, as they rewarded him with a seven-year, $45.5 million extension this offseason.

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames selected Coronato 13th overall in the 2021 Draft. He’s since proven that he can score goals at the NHL level, and still has plenty of room to grow. While he isn’t likely to make as big a jump this season, he’s projected to hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career.

43. Adam Klapka

12 G – 13 A – 25 PTS

Adam Klapka will be worth keeping an eye on this season. The 6-foot-8 winger has a great shot at earning a roster spot thanks to some strong play to close out 2024-25, and will be looking to continue that momentum moving forward. Some more consistency to his game would be great news for the Flames.

47. Connor Zary

20 G – 31 A – 51 PTS

This could be a big season for Connor Zary if he remains healthy. The 23-year-old has had a solid yet unspectacular start to his professional career, as he has yet to fully find his offensive game for the Flames. Assuming he plays close to a full 82-game schedule, he should be able to hit the 20-goal, 50-point mark for the first time in his career.

70. Ryan Lomberg

4 G – 8 A – 12 PTS

Ryan Lomberg has brought a lot of good vibes and toughness to the Flames’ dressing room. His impact isn’t measured as much on the ice as it is off, and fans realize that. Fans love the undersized, pesky winger, even though he will never be the player to provide much offence.

76. Martin Pospisil

9 G – 20 A – 29 PTS

The Flames rewarded Martin Pospisil with a three-year contract extension this offseason, and are now looking for him to take a bigger step forward offensively. The speedy and physical Slovakian isn’t ever going to be a gamebreaker offensively, but he is capable of finding the back of the net more than he did in 2024-25.

86. Joel Farabee

16 G – 20 A – 36 PTS

While Frost struggled with the Flames after being acquired in late January, Joel Farabee was outright abysmal. He recorded just six points in 31 games, and is a bit of an afterthought heading into 2025-26. It’s important to remember that he posted career-highs of 20 goals and 50 points in 2023-24, and while he isn’t likely to reach those highs this season, he should be able to put some decent totals on the board.

91. Nazem Kadri

30 G – 39 A – 69 PTS

It can’t be stated enough how important Nazem Kadri is to the Flames. Though the team has yet to make the playoffs since he arrived, he’s consistently been their best offensive contributor, and again last season, he led the charge with 35 goals and 67 points.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Even if Kadri’s goal total is expected to take a slight step backward this season, he could still lead the Flames in scoring again, while posting north of 60 points for the third-straight season. He’ll continue to get all sorts of opportunities to produce, which should have him in line for another big year.

Flames Lack Star Talent

The biggest issue for the Flames is that they lack gamebreakers, as proven by these rather underwhelming group totals. It’s hard to envision a team with just two players reaching 60 points getting into the playoffs, though they came very close in 2024-25.

How they play defensively and what they get from their goaltending will be the biggest factor in their push for a return to the postseason.