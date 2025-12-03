Projecting Slovakia’s Roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship

Having not medaled in the World Junior Championship (WJC) since the 2015 tournament, when they claimed bronze, Slovakia is looking to get itself into a position to finally advance past the preliminary round this year. With the release of their preliminary roster, there are still a few cuts to be made before they finalize their roster. Who is likely to make the cut and try to help get the Slovaks on track?

Slovakia’s Forwards

LW C RW Adam Nemec Tomáš Chrenko Ján Chovan Jakub Dubravík Tomáš Poběžal Michal Svrček Alex Gašo Tobias Pitka Alex Mišiak Andreas Straka Ondrej Maruna Samuel Murin Tobias Tomík Lukáš Tomka

Slovakia’s forward group will likely be a mix of some international experience and a few players making their first appearance at the big stage. The biggest issue they will face is scoring goals. They do not necessarily have a player who can be a true goal-scorer. A lot of the players who should be on the roster are solid two-way players, led by the likes of Adam Nemec, Tomáš Poběžal, and Michal Svrček (Detroit Red Wings). Nemec, along with fellow HK Nitra teammate Tomáš Chrenko, are both prospects to keep an eye on for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and are going to be key players for the Slovaks in the tournament, as they have the capability to be impactful offensive players.

In the bottom six of the lineup, the predicted third line of Alex Gašo, Tobias Pitka, and Alex Mišiak could be the line that brings some extra energy and grittiness to the ice. Pitka would be the biggest player on a rather smaller-sized Slovakian roster, standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He uses his size well and can bring some offense when needed. Mišiak has a solid mix of a defensive and offensive game in his arsenal as well. His older brother, Martin, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, spent time at the international junior level for their home country, and Alex is looking to further that experience and hopes for success in this year’s tournament after joining the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season.

One of the extra forwards, Tobias Tomík, is another player to keep an eye on if he gets a chance to play, as he is another player from Slovakia who is eligible for the 2026 Draft. Overall, the Slovakian forward group is likely to be one that works hard at both ends of the ice, but will struggle a bit to score goals, especially after losing players like Dalibor Dvorský (St. Louis Blues) and Juraj Perkarcik (St. Louis Blues). Of the 14 goals scored by the Slovaks in last year’s tournament, only one was scored by a player expected to be on this year’s roster (Ján Chovan).

Slovakia’s Defense

LD RD Andrej Fabuš Luka Radivojevič Adam Kalman Adam Goljer Mańš Lisy Michal Čapoš Patrik Rusznyák Adam Beluško

Like the forward group, the Slovakian defensive unit is likely to be more defensively-focused than offensively. There is no defenseman in the mix to make the roster who stands out as a major offensive impact after seeing Maxim Strbak (Buffalo Sabres) age out of tournament eligibility, but if they can play stingy enough defense, there is a chance they could steal a goal or two in the preliminary round. The standout defenseman for Slovakia this year could be Luka Radivojevič. He should make a strong impact from the backend and bring a bit more offense than most of the other defensemen expected to be on the roster. A defensively sound grouping will help Slovakia overall and could help the goaltenders as well.

Slovakia’s Goaltenders

Michal Prádel Alan Lendák Leonardo Henriquez

Slovakia will likely be going with three netminders who all currently play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and have had strong seasons to this point. The likely starter, Michal Prádel, a Detroit Red Wings 2025 third-round pick, has been strong for the Tri-City Americans, and while he does not have the most experience at the U20 tournament, he should be relied upon as the starter for the most part. The likely backup is Adam Lendák, who played in two games at last year’s tournament behind Samuel Urban. He has been solid for the Fargo Force and should have the edge over Leonardo Henriquez.

Slovakia Faces An Uphill Battle

With a younger team expected to be mixed in, and given that they may not have a true game-changer in their lineup, Slovakia will be facing an uphill battle to end their drought of earning a medal at the WJC this year. After being placed in Group A alongside two-time defending champions, the United States (who are expected to be a strong team yet again), and Sweden, it is likely to be a quick exit for the Slovaks again this year unless something close to a miracle happens.