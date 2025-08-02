3 PTO Candidates the Canadiens Should Consider

As summer winds down and training camps approach, it’s that time of year again: Professional Tryout (PTO) season. Teams around the league begin extending professional tryout offers to unsigned veterans in hopes of uncovering hidden value, adding depth, or simply sparking competition. For players, it’s one last chance to earn a contract and stay in the NHL. For teams, it’s a no-risk, high-reward scenario.

The Montreal Canadiens, despite being relatively deep at several positions, could still benefit from bringing in a veteran or two on a PTO to round out their roster or push the youth internally. Whether it’s for leadership, penalty killing, or bottom-six support, there are still intriguing names out there worth considering.

Here are three players the Canadiens could target with PTO invitations this fall.

T.J. Brodie

At 35 years old, T.J. Brodie is no longer the top-four fixture he was during his prime years with the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs. But that doesn’t mean he can’t still bring value to an NHL team, especially in the right role. For the Canadiens, Brodie could be an ideal PTO target as a potential depth addition on the blue line.

Last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, Brodie saw his usage dip as the season went on. Still, during the regular season, he logged over 50 games and recorded 10 points. His underlying numbers took a hit, but in a reduced role, especially in a mentoring capacity, he could do well.

The Canadiens’ defense is young and evolving. Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Noah Dobson, Arber Xhekaj, and Jayden Struble are all 25 or younger. Alexandre Carrier and Mike Matheson will eat big minutes, but a veteran like Brodie could provide a safety net and compete for a third-pairing or seventh defenseman role.

Additionally, Brodie is a respected locker room presence and could offer stability in high-pressure moments, something that’s hard to teach young players. His ability to play both sides, kill penalties, and offer professional habits make him a sensible candidate for a PTO.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic

Another intriguing name is Marc-Édouard Vlasic. Bought out by the San Jose Sharks after nearly two decades in the organization, the 38-year-old finds himself without a contract for the first time in his career. While his recent seasons didn’t live up to the $7 million cap hit he carried, Vlasic could still provide value, especially on a PTO.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A native of Montreal, Vlasic would be returning home and could bring a veteran presence to a defense group that lacks NHL experience. Like Brodie, his best days are behind him, but in a focused role, particularly on the penalty kill, he could still be effective.

With David Savard retired and the team clearly shifting toward a younger blue line, Vlasic could be a low-risk insurance policy. He’s not flashy, and he won’t log 20-plus minutes anymore, but he’s positionally sound, experienced, and would accept a limited role without issue.

There’s also the sentimental aspect: for a player with 1,300-plus NHL games under his belt, as well as Olympic gold and Stanley Cup runs, finishing his career in his home province could be a meaningful capstone. For the Habs, there’s nothing to lose by inviting him to camp and seeing if he can still contribute.

Luke Kunin

Of the three names listed here, Luke Kunin is the least likely to take a PTO, at least for now. Still just 27 years old, Kunin has value on the open market and could easily end up with a guaranteed deal in the coming weeks. However, if teams remain patient and cap space continues to shrink, a PTO might become the only realistic avenue to an NHL job, and the Canadiens would be smart to keep tabs on him.

Kunin is coming off a season where he tallied 18 points in 75 games with the Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets. Those numbers aren’t eye-popping, but they came on one of the league’s worst teams. Kunin was also used heavily in a defensive role. He’s a classic bottom-six player: versatile and responsible.

Where he fits in Montreal is in the third- or fourth-line center mix. The Canadiens currently have Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, and potentially Joe Veleno battling for center spots. However, Dach has dealt with injuries, and Veleno is still trying to carve out a consistent NHL role. Adding someone like Kunin would bring stability and competition to that group.

It’s also possible that Kunin is waiting for other chips to fall. Free agents like Jack Roslovic are still unsigned, and once those dominos start to move, players like Kunin might settle for shorter or lower-value deals, or PTOs. If that happens, Montreal would be a smart destination. The opportunity is there, and he could realistically earn a contract with a strong camp.

PTOs aren’t flashy, and they don’t always lead to contracts, but every season we see success stories. For the Canadiens, the 2025–26 season is about taking the next step in their rebuild while surrounding their young stars with experience and depth. Bringing in players like Brodie, Vlasic, or Kunin doesn’t cost anything and could pay off in multiple ways, from solidifying special teams to pushing internal players to raise their level.