PWHL Minnesota’s 3 Keys That Helped Beat Toronto

PWHL Minnesota made Professional Women’s Hockey League history again this season, pulling off the first-ever reverse sweep when they beat PWHL Toronto in Game 5 on Friday evening, May 17. They were down two games to nothing, having lost Game 1 and Game 2 on the road, but they returned to win the next three and secured a spot against PWHL Boston in the Final.

PWHL Minnesota, a team that never gave up, struggled in Game 1 but was still better than their end-of-regular-season performance. They showed steady improvement in their play with each game, turning the tide of the series. In this article, we’ll look at the various aspects of their game, starting with the lady in goal.

PWHL Minnesota’s Rooney Stands Tall

Maddie Rooney‘s exceptional performance was one of the main reasons behind PWHL Minnesota’s victory. Despite not winning Game 2, she played with unmatched skill and determination, giving her team every opportunity to win. She made saves that seemed impossible, and even when she made a slight mistake, she quickly rectified it. Her performance was a true testament to her skill and composure under pressure.

Head coach Ken Klee talked about how calm Rooney was after Game 4, and she proved that throughout the games she played. Nothing seemed to rattle her, and even when PWHL Toronto scored, she remained unfazed and continued to make saves that allowed her team a chance. She had a fantastic .979 save percentage in four games and made 92 saves, only allowing two goals.

Rooney stepped up and made saves that looked like they’d be goals, but somehow, she managed to get across just in time. She also had not just one but two shutouts and nearly had a third. Her composure is unbelievable; her team will need more as they head to the final.

PWHL Minnesota’s Offensive Production

There weren’t many goals scored for either team, but PWHL Minnesota scored seven goals, and four players contributed. Denisa Křížová was responsible for two of the seven, while Taylor Heise had another two. Maggie Flaherty, Sophia Kunin, and Claire Butorac had the other three, with Butorac getting the overtime game-winner to send it to Game 5.

Another way PWHL Minnesota came out on top was that everyone on the team did their best to score goals. To have a winning team, production needs to come from all over the lineup, and that’s something PWHL Minnesota has had all season. Apart from goals, seven different players also tallied assists.

Sophie Jaques, Liz Schepers, and Lee Stecklein tied for the team lead in assists with three apiece. Their captain, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, was right behind them with two assists; three others had one apiece after her. Another thing they’ll need when they face Boston this coming week if they hope to win more games.

PWHL Minnesota’s Determination Won

If you’ve watched any of PWHL Minnesota’s games this season, you’ll learn they have a level of determination about them that sets them apart. That determination got them through the first two losses of the series and carried them through their wins. Even when they got down, they kept playing with the same level of composure.

Just like their goaltender, Rooney, they didn’t let anything rattle them. Although they got physical a few times, maybe a little bit too much, they calmed down and returned to business. They didn’t stay upset for long and immediately returned to their calm state. That level of composure is exactly what they need to get through the Final. They can win it all if they can focus on what they must do and not get too excited or angry.

PWHL Minnesota Can Win

PWHL Minnesota already proved they can win by taking down PWHL Toronto after returning from two games down. While PWHL Toronto was without their top scorer, Natalie Spooner, they still played a strong game and had the talent to win, just like PWHL Minnesota. They must keep these three things going if they want to get past PWHL Boston. They need Rooney, their offensive production from everywhere, and their overall composure. If they can do those things and keep improving their game, they have a strong chance to bring home the first-ever Walter Cup.