PWHL Seattle 2025 PWHL Expansion Mock Draft

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has come to a close, and the league is looking towards the future. With the league expanding to eight teams in the 2025-26 season, there is still plenty of work for these two teams to be league-ready come the start of the next season. For this to happen, the league is holding an expansion draft. Each team will relinquish four players to either PWHL Vancouver or PWHL Seattle. Each team is eligible to protect three players ahead of the draft. With the protection lists now announced, the two incoming teams will move on to the expansion draft.

Mariah Stark Holland and I had a mock draft over Zoom for fun. While she took PWHL Vancouver, I handled PWHL Seattle. Below are Seattle’s results.

Disclaimer: This is not based on cap space. We understand this may not accurately reflect what the teams will look like.

Forwards

There are several incredible options for forwards in this league. It was hard to pick, but in the end, these were the six I selected.

Alex Carpenter

One of the best two-way forwards in the game, Alex Carpenter shocked many fans when she was not on the protection list. Recording 23 points in 24 games this season, Carpenter has been a consistent player for the New York Sirens throughout their past two seasons. Unfortunately, she had an upper-body injury that sidelined her for six games, but she came back strong and determined to make an effort for her team.

Related: Original Six PWHL Teams Unveil Protection Lists

Both teams should be clamoring to pick up Carpenter. She is available for the exclusive signing window and the official expansion draft. Carpenter’s time in New York seems to be drawing to a close.

Grace Zumwinkle

Another great pickup for Seattle would be Grace Zumwinkle. She missed eight games this season due to a shoulder injury. She also had to miss the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Championship, alongside Carpenter. In the 22 games Zumwinkle played this season, she recorded 10 points. In eight postseason games, she recorded three assists and went plus-4. Zumwinkle hasn’t had the best season, but her experience winning the Walter Cup two seasons in a row makes her an excellent target for the incoming teams. Zumwinkle recorded 19 points last season, so she has great potential. A new home in Seattle could unlock that in her.

Hilary Knight

The Boston Fleet leaving their captain exposed was a shock to many. Not only is Hilary Knight the leading scorer for the Fleet this season, but she is also the leading scorer for the entire league. She recorded 29 points via 15 goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season. She technically tied Fillier in points, however, Knight scored more goals, which earned her the right of top spot.

Hilary Knight, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Megan Turner was the Fleet’s assistant coach for the past two seasons and is now Seattle’s general manager. After working with Knight, it seems likely Turner would jump at the chance to draft Knight. She may not have many seasons ahead of her, as she has already announced that the 2026 Olympics will be her last. Although she might not have many years left playing hockey, her experience and playing style make her a great target for Seattle.

Jennifer Gardiner

Players can learn a lot by playing with Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. That’s exactly what Jennifer Gardiner did in her first season in the league. Gardiner recorded 18 points via five goals and 13 assists in 30 regular games. Not only this, but she only earned two penalty minutes for her entire time playing this season. Gardiner is a clean player who makes strong plays. She also recorded three assists in her first playoff appearances. With Stacey and Poulin protected, it seems Montreal will have to find them a new line partner for the 2025-26 season.

Jessie Eldridge

Carpenter’s fellow teammate, Jessie Eldridge, would be another great pick-up for Seattle. She recorded 14 points in 24 games, including two game-winning goals. One of those goals caused controversy, as she scored the overtime winner on Jan. 12 against Toronto, but the puck was clearly offside. Unfortunately, the PWHL does not have a rule that allows the officials to review a goal in overtime for offside. It seems like that rule will be changing after this past season. Eldridge is a strong player, and it makes sense why the incoming teams would have their eyes on her.

Tereza Vanisova

The Ottawa Charge leaving their leading scorer unprotected was another huge surprise, but a win for Seattle. Tereza Vanisova recorded 22 points via 15 goals and seven assists in the 30 regular season games. She also recorded four points via one goal and three assists in eight postseason games. Vanisova is no stranger to moving, as she was traded from Montreal to Ottawa during the 2024 season. She only played in six games last season for Ottawa and recorded two assists. This season, she stepped up in a big way to help Ottawa make the playoffs for the first time. This has also put a major target on her back as Seattle and Vancouver look to enter the league.

Defenders

Once again, there is so much incredible talent to choose from. Here are the four defenders selected below.

Cayla Barnes

Another rookie this season, Cayla Barnes made a splash on Montreal’s blue line. She recorded 13 points via two goals and 11 assists in 30 regular season games. Alongside Anna Wilgren, Barnes was on Montreal’s top defensive line. The pair spent a lot of time on the ice, typically 22-24 minutes. Barnes recorded 22 hits for the season; she would have stretches of games with no hits and then a game with three hits. Barnes is a strong two-way defender, with incredible plays both defensively and offensively.

Jincy Roese – Signing Window

Jincy Roese is only available for the exclusive signing window, but Seattle should do their best to sign her. Roese played in 27 regular season games and recorded 14 points via three goals and 11 assists. This was a huge step up from last season, where she only recorded five assists. Her plus/minus could use a little work, as she went minus-9 this season. Roese sustained an upper-body injury against Toronto on May 3, which caused her to miss all but one postseason game. She returned for the final game of the Walter Cup Final, but only spent 4:43 on the ice. Roese has been a stellar player for Ottawa, and PWHL Seattle should look to sign her at all costs.

Daniela Pejsova

Daniela Pejsova didn’t have the greatest season with the Fleet. She played in 28 games and recorded three assists and a minus-1. She spent time on the third pairing alongside Jessica DiGirolamo. Pejsova recorded 31 hits, making her a strong, physical player. As Seattle looks to grow their team, Pejsova would be a good pickup.

Jamie Bourbonnais

While two of New York’s strongest defenders are on the protection list, Jamie Bourbonnais is another strong defender who is still available for the taking. She recorded 14 points in 30 games and went minus-4. This was a step up from her performance in the 2024 season when she went minus-12. Bourbonnais often played on the second pairing this season, alongside Ella Shelton. With a mentor like her, Bourbonnais will be stellar this upcoming season. Perhaps a change of scenery is what she needs to produce more points.

Goaltenders

Both goaltenders selected would have to be acquired in the exclusive signing window.

Carly Jackson – Signing Window

Carly Jackson has been a name floating around on the Toronto Sceptres’ roster for the past two seasons. Despite being on the team since its inception, Jackson did not get to play their first game until April 29. Jackson pulled out all the stops, recording a save percentage (SV%) of .962 and a goals-against average (GAA) of .93. Allowing only one goal in 26 shots in their first game, Jackson had an impressive performance.

Carly Jackson, Toronto Sceptres (Photo credit: PWHL)

Jackson, like all ice hockey players, wants playing time. While the Sceptres have a strong starting goaltender in Kristen Campbell (for now, as she is unprotected), Jackson and Raygan Kirk don’t see as much ice time. Seattle could be Jackson’s chance to get those minutes.

Klara Peslarova – Signing Window

Potentially signing both goalies within the signing window with only a defender might seem ridiculous, but hear me out. Like Jackson and Roese, Klara Peslarova can only be acquired within the signing window. Like Knight, Turner has had a say in Peslarova’s development this past season. She played in four games and recorded a SV% of .937 and a GAA of 1.79. She played her first game on Feb. 16, only for 40 minutes, and then did not touch the ice again until April 26. However, in her first full game, Peslarova recorded a shutout. She was a great addition to the Fleet this season and could be a great addition to the incoming Seattle team as well.

Expansion Draft Is on June 9

The exclusive signing window opens on June 4 at 9:00 A.M. EDT and runs until June 8 at 5:00 P.M. EDT. The official PWHL expansion draft will be held on June 9 at 8:30 P.M. EDT.