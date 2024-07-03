Rangers: 3 Low-Risk Free-Agent Forwards to Target

As of this writing, the New York Rangers have only made one free agent signing that could have an impact on their NHL roster for the 2024-25 season. This was the signing of Sam Carrick to a three-year deal. The only other addition they made on Day 1 of free agency was via trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins to acquire Reilly Smith. As we head into Day 3, there are still some names that could be had and likely for a cheaper cost, which is something the Rangers need as they try to save up as much cap space as possible.

They currently have $8,098,476 in available cap space and a good portion of that will be going to their restricted free agents in Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider. The Rangers still need to add at least one more middle six and bottom six forward to really round out the group they have. With it looking less likely that Jacob Trouba will be traded, they need to maximize their cap space and target these cheaper forwards. Here are three players that could fit what they are looking for.

Vladimir Tarasenko

Now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Vladimir Tarasenko is a free agent for the second offseason in a row and is still without a deal after the flurry of activity on Day 1. There were not many rumors about where he could go, but the Rangers seem like a logical fit as he has a history with the team and they still need to find another right winger that could play in the top six if they needed him to. Tarasenko spent part of the 2022-23 season with the Rangers, playing in 31 regular season games, scoring eight goals and 21 points. He followed it up with three goals and four points in the Rangers’ seven-game series loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It seemed as if last summer, Tarasenko wanted to return to the Rangers, but the money wasn’t going to work and he signed late in the offseason with the Ottawa Senators. Now, one season later, there is a chance he could make a return to New York.

Even after making the trade for Smith, the Rangers could still use another right winger that can play in the top six. Smith seems like a perfect third-line player and Tarasenko did play with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider during his time with the team, so he has that familiarity with them. He is still a productive player and can still score goals as he scored 23 goals last season with the Senators and Florida Panthers and followed it up with five goals and nine points in the playoffs on their run to winning the Stanley Cup. At this point in his career, it might not be about money and he could be looking to find a place to settle down after moving around so much these past few years. The Rangers could offer him a two-year deal and it would not hurt them. He is likely the best free agent forward remaining and they should have their eyes on him.

Tyler Motte

Another player who has ties to the Rangers organization is Tyler Motte. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning playing a fourth-line role when healthy. In 69 regular season games, he scored six goals and nine points. He followed it up in the playoffs with one goal in their five-game series loss against the Panthers. While he didn’t have the most productive season, he is not known for his offense and is known more for his defensive game, penalty killing and work ethic. He is one of those players that doesn’t give up and gives his best effort every night. The Rangers know him well because they traded for him in back-to-back seasons and then had to let him go as a free agent due to their lack of cap space. It has been very quiet surrounding Motte and maybe a reunion in New York could be a possibility.

The Rangers don’t have Barclay Goodrow anymore and they signed Carrick to replace him. They have Jimmy Vesey who can play on the fourth line, but after that, it’s players like Johnny Brodzinski, who isn’t an everyday NHL player, and Matt Rempe, who is still developing. The Rangers could use another veteran presence on their fourth line and Motte would be perfect for that role because he has played it before and did it well in New York. He was a fan favorite while he was here and now there is a chance he could be brought back. It wouldn’t cost much of anything either, as he made $800,000 last season and would likely cost around the same this season. It is an interesting option for the Rangers to consider.

Daniel Sprong

One of the more skilled players remaining on the list of free agents is Daniel Sprong. He spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings and played very well for them. He scored 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games played. He missed his career high in goals and points by just three and was productive on a Red Wings team that was eliminated from playoff contention on their last day of the regular season. Now, he is once again on the market and he could be a good fit for the Rangers in their middle six as they look for more scoring from that area of their lineup.

Sprong seems like the perfect fit for the Rangers’ third line. He brings size, speed and skill and he can put the puck in the back of the net, which is something the third line lacked in the playoffs. As most of the other teams are done with their free agent shopping, Sprong won’t likely cost as much to get and could be a bargain add for a Rangers team that needs a player like that with the limited amount of cap space they currently have. He has been on five different teams so far in his career and has shown flashes of brilliance and maybe with the Rangers, he can truly show what he has to offer with other skill players around him to help him grow his game.

The Rangers still need to add at least two forwards going into next season. These are just three names that could be of interest to them and names that won’t cost as much as other free agents did. The Rangers need to be smart with how they spend their cap space and these players could be great additions at the right price.