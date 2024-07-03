Stolarz Adds Stability and Depth to Maple Leafs’ Goaltending

On July 1, the Toronto Maple Leafs bolstered their goaltending roster by signing Anthony Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million contract. This strategic signing aims to provide stability and depth to the team’s netminding situation.

Stolarz, 30, had an impressive season with the Florida Panthers, posting a 16-7-2 record, a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA), a .925 save percentage (SV%), and two shutouts over 27 games. His performance highlights his ability to deliver strong results, making him a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs.

With a career spanning 108 NHL games with the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, and Philadelphia Flyers, Stolarz brings a wealth of experience to Toronto. His career statistics, including a 43-31-9 record, a 2.69 GAA, and a .915 SV%, highlight his consistency and reliability as a goaltender.

The Maple Leafs also signed Joseph Woll to a three-year, $10.98 million contract extension. This signing signals Toronto’s commitment to a young goaltending lineup. Stolarz is expected to work closely with Woll, potentially splitting starts and providing a dependable backup option. This dynamic duo aims to solidify the team’s goaltending for the upcoming seasons, ensuring the Maple Leafs remain competitive and well-prepared.

Kyper, Bourne & McKee Weigh In on the Signing

In the video below, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee recently discussed the Maple Leafs’ signing of goaltender Stolarz to a two-year deal, explaining why he’ll help stabilize the Maple Leafs’ situation between the pipes.

The Maple Leafs’ Goalie Signings and Their Financial Implications

As the panel discussed, Stolarz’s signing of a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs, with an average annual value (AAV) of around $2 million, gives the team a strong goalie tandem that is also cost-effective. This deal follows their earlier move to secure Woll with a three-year contract extension at $3.66 million. The combined cap hit for the Maple Leafs’ goaltending duo will be approximately $5.66 million (starting in 2025-26), making it a cost-effective solution compared to other teams.

Stolarz is expected to provide a reliable backup for Woll. Kypreos noted, “Stolarz is unlikely to compete for the number one job at training camp. He’s here to support Woll.” Despite his career-high of 28 games with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021-22 season and 27 games with the Panthers in the 2023-24 season, Stolarz has proven his capability to deliver strong performances when called upon.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz’s statistics back up this opinion. In the 2021-22 season, he posted a 2.03 GAA and a .925 SV%. In 2023-24, he maintained a .917 SV% with a 2.67 GAA, showing above-average performances in his two most significant seasons.

Stolarz Provides Stability and Depth

Bourne highlighted the strategic depth this signing brings: “If you’re relying on Joseph Woll and believe he’ll be dependable, Stolarz is an excellent backup.” At 30 years old and 6-foot-6, Stolarz’s presence adds stability and depth to the team’s goaltending.

The panel discussed the dynamic between Woll and Stolarz, suggesting a healthy competition. This competition will benefit the team, ensuring both goalies remain at their best. Bourne noted that, while Stolarz would not be seen as the starter, he’s likely believing that with Woll’s injury history, he might have a chance to become the number one goalie.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs and Their Goalies

As the analysts stressed, the critical aspect of this signing is its cost-effectiveness. The Maple Leafs are managing to keep their goaltending expenses relatively low (especially this season) while securing reliable and competent players. This is particularly important given the high salaries allocated to their core players. By investing in Stolarz and Woll, the Maple Leafs have more financial flexibility to address other areas of their roster.

The Maple Leafs’ offseason has been marked by strategic signings that bring stability and cost-effectiveness to their goaltending. With Stolarz and Woll, they have a dependable duo that provides solid depth and healthy competition. This approach allows the team to maintain financial flexibility, which is crucial for managing their overall roster and navigating the salary cap challenges.