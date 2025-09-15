Panarin and Kaprizov Problem, Stolarz Deal, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman provided updates on a few key storylines around the NHL. Kirill Kaprizov got a lot of attention, and the NHL insider discussed what’s going on with the extension talks. Meanwhile, he dug into an injury issue in Buffalo, plus how Anthony Stolarz might be impacted by Spencer Knight’s new deal. Finally, what’s holding up the Alex Tuch deal in Buffalo?

Rangers Aren’t Likely Players for Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract situation with the Minnesota Wild has NHL insiders buzzing, with Elliotte Friedman suggesting on the 32 Thoughts podcast that there’s more at play than meets the eye.

Kaprizov reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million offer ($16M per season), in part because his camp believes bigger deals — potentially $19–$20 million annually — could be available elsewhere. While Friedman dropped Florida, Tampa Bay, and the New York Rangers are often mentioned as potential destinations, Friedman notes the Rangers face a tricky scenario.

The Rangers aren’t likely players here. Their cap situation is one thing, but Kaprizov is represented by the same agent as Artemi Panarin, raising questions about whether both contracts could be accommodated under the team’s cap.

Friedman did note that Kaprizov has spoken positively about Minnesota and does not appear eager to leave. This could be as simple as Kaprizov playing his hand after ownership said they will “do whatever it takes” to get the winger re-signed. They may be negotiating against themselves, giving Kaprizov’s camp leverage to let the potential offer rise.

Maple Leafs Need to Move a Forward, Questions About Stolarz

The Maple Leafs’ forward depth is creating a logjam as training camp approaches. With stars like Auston Matthews and William Nylander entrenched in the top six, younger players such as Nick Robertson face an uphill battle for ice time, says Friedman.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltenders Joseph Woll and goaltender Anthony Stolarz (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

He noted there as talk that Max Domi would get the first shot at the top line, but with a surplus of forwards, it may force Toronto to make difficult decisions, including sending prospects to the AHL, waiving players, or exploring trades.

They said the blue line is pretty well set, and Toronto has its goalie tandem for at least one more year. That said, Friedman also noted that there are some questions about Anthony Stolarz and the kind of deal he’ll want on an extension. Potentially using the contract signed by Spencer Knight in Chicago, Stolarz knows he’s a 1A on the low end. If he times his extension right, he could be worth a lot more in a couple of seasons when the market for goalies isn’t flush with options.

How Badly is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Injured?

On the podcast, Friedman credited Matthew Fairburn for reporting that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is dealing with an injury issue, which explains the signing of Alexandar Georgiev this weekend by the Buffalo Sabres. How bad the injury is remains unclear.

Friedman stressed that the Sabres themselves may not know. “From what I’m hearing, the Sabres just don’t know yet,” Friedman said. “It’s still uncertain. It doesn’t necessarily mean terrible, but they wanted to make sure.”

He also said that this could explain why the Georgiev deal was worth $825,000 — slightly higher than the NHL minimum.

Also in Buffalo, the Sabres and forward Alex Tuch are in early talks for a long-term extension, but no deal is imminent. Tuch, entering the final year of his contract, has become Buffalo’s second-best forward, posting multiple 35-goal seasons and consistent assists. While optimism existed earlier in September that an extension was close, negotiations may be delayed. The Sabres are eager to retain him, but there’s been a roadblock of some kind that is holding things up.

