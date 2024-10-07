Rangers Preseason Check-in: Mancini & Edstrom Stocks Soar, Othmann & Berard Inconsistencies

Now that the New York Rangers’ preseason has wrapped up, evaluations of the team’s prospects have come into sharper focus, revealing a range of performances that could influence their future roles. For young players hoping to break into the NHL, the preseason serves as a critical audition, offering a glimpse of their potential and where they currently stand in management’s eyes.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at four prospects whose preseason outings have yielded varying results: Brennan Othmann, Brett Berard, Adam Edstrom, and Victor Mancini. Each entered camp with different expectations, and their performances have highlighted both their strengths and areas for growth. With the Rangers’ regular season around the corner, it’s time to assess where they stand and what lies ahead for each of them. Whether their stock has risen, levelled out, or taken a hit, the future of these players within the Rangers organization has become clearer.

Victor Mancini

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers, Mancini has spent the last two seasons developing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, with a brief stint at the end of last season playing seven games for the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack. Coming into training camp, the expectation was that Mancini would likely spend another year honing his skills in Hartford, while other players—such as Matthew Robertson, Othmann, and Berard—were seen as the main contenders for a roster spot. However, Mancini’s strong performance throughout the preseason has forced Rangers management, including general manager Chris Drury and head coach Peter Laviolette, to seriously consider him for a role on the main roster.

Victor Mancini, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mancini made a statement with two goals, showcasing his versatility by contributing on both the power play and penalty kill. Most notably, he held his own defensively, competing effectively against NHL-level talent in his own zone. Now, with Ryan Lindgren sidelined due to an upper-body injury, Mancini appears poised to make his NHL debut on Wednesday, Oc.t 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a major opportunity that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago.

Adam Edstrom

Edstrom, the towering 6-foot-7 winger, made his NHL debut with the Rangers last season, appearing in 11 games. However, despite his size and presence, Edstrom found himself somewhat overshadowed by the buzz surrounding fellow prospect Matt Rempe. Quietly, Edstrom managed to put together a solid performance, scoring a few key goals and positioning himself well heading into the offseason. With a focus on improvement, Edstrom entered the preseason determined to make a stronger impression, and he delivered.

In four preseason games, Edstrom recorded three points, including two goals, demonstrating an improved offensive touch. His growth in the defensive zone was equally evident, as he became more assertive in using his massive frame to separate opponents from the puck. Additionally, Edstrom excelled on the penalty kill, using his size and reach to disrupt passing lanes, while also proving to be a formidable screen in front of opposing goaltenders. His ability to consistently make life difficult for netminders is an asset the Rangers can’t overlook.

Through his preseason performance, Edstrom has earned his spot on the roster and has made a strong case for a role on the fourth line. Now, he’s poised to show he has what it takes to stick with the team throughout the regular season.

Brett Berard

Today, Berard is stepping in at practice for Mika Zibanejad, who is sitting out for maintenance, according to Vince Mercogliano. Although Berard recorded just one point—a single assist—during the preseason, his presence on the ice was hard to miss. One of his standout moments came during a breakaway attempt that was ultimately saved, but his relentless effort remained a defining aspect of his game. Berard’s non-stop motor and determination to stay involved in every play set him apart, even when his production didn’t match his intensity.

That tenacity may be the reason Berard is still with the Rangers instead of heading back to Hartford. Despite his inconsistent play during the preseason, Berard’s potential has kept him in the mix. Though his opportunity to make an impact at the NHL level might not come immediately, his work ethic and ability to get noticed on the ice suggest he’s not far off. Given that he’s likely to be the last player sent down to Hartford, it seems Berard is positioned as the first call-up should the Rangers need an injury replacement this season.

Brennan Othmann

Othmann was the only Ranger to appear in all six preseason games, recording four points and showcasing flashes of brilliance throughout. However, his play was marked by inconsistency. In the first game, Othmann made his presence known with a few big hits, but little else stood out. By the time the Rangers faced the Boston Bruins in their second preseason matchup, Othmann was all over the ice, delivering an impressive performance that included an assist after a strong forecheck and a breakaway goal following a key takeaway. Yet, his preseason was a mixed bag, with his moments of offensive spark being counterbalanced by turnovers and defensive lapses.

Despite the highs, the lows were enough for the Rangers to send Othmann back to Hartford to begin the season. There is no denying that an NHL-caliber player exists within him, but his inconsistency remains a barrier to locking down a permanent roster spot. Three years after being selected in the first round, Othmann has only played three games in the NHL, and his standing within the organization is now uncertain. The timing of his demotion also raises the question of whether the Rangers see more reliability in Berard, who they retained longer in camp.

As the season unfolds, the Rangers will need to evaluate Othmann’s role in their future plans. Will he develop into the top-six forward they envisioned when they drafted him, or could he become a valuable trade asset by the 2025 Trade Deadline? Either way, this season may be pivotal in determining whether Othmann finally earns a sustained opportunity to crack the NHL roster.

Final Takeaways: Rising Stocks and Uncertain Futures for Rangers’ Young Prospects

As the Rangers head into the regular season, the preseason has provided valuable insight into the development of their top prospects. Mancini and Edstrom have seen their stock rise, with Mancini on the verge of his NHL debut and Edstrom making a strong case for a fourth-line role. Meanwhile, Berard and Othmann remain promising but inconsistent, with Berard likely to be the first injury replacement and Othmann sent down to Hartford to further refine his game. The future of these young players remains bright, but for now, only time will tell how they will factor into the Rangers’ long-term plans.