Rangers Recall Former Canadien Alex Belzile

The New York Rangers have announced that they have recalled right-winger Alex Belzile from the Hartford Wolf Pack. This decision comes in the wake of Tyler Pitlick being placed on waivers and subsequently reassigned to Hartford. The promotion provides Belzile with his first opportunity to return to the NHL stage since his previous stint with the Montreal Canadiens last season, where he scored 14 points over 31 games. This adjustment positions the Rangers with 13 forwards as they prepare for their upcoming game against Belzile’s former team this Thursday.

Game Day Speculations: Who Makes Way for Belzile?

This development raises speculation about which player might be sidelined for the match in Montreal. Given head coach Peter Laviolette’s recent remarks to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, praising Adam Edstrom as “a big, young, fast, strong player that we feel deserves a look in some games,” it appears improbable that Belzile will be stepping in for Edstrom. The decision to potentially have him observe from the press box may seem counterintuitive given his pivotal role with the Wolf Pack, where he has excelled as the team’s top scorer, amassing 37 points in 43 games.

Alex Belzile, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, unfolding circumstances within the Rangers’ lineup present alternative scenarios for Belzile’s utilization. Chris Kreider’s absence from practice today for personal reasons, as reported by Vince Mercogliano, opens up a potential slot for Belzile in the lineup for tomorrow’s game. Additionally, the possibility that Artemi Panarin might miss the game in anticipation of his second child with his wife further complicates the decision-making process regarding lineup adjustments.

Belzile’s Full-Circle Moment: Facing Off Against His Former Team

Belzile’s promotion is a well-deserved opportunity, not just for his performance but also for the sentimental journey it represents. As a Quebecois native and a former Canadien, as well as the captain of the Laval Rocket, this call-up holds the promise of being a memorable one. For Belzile, stepping onto the Madison Square Garden ice against Montreal wearing a Rangers jersey would be a deeply personal moment, allowing him to showcase his growth and achievements in front of the organization that gave him his first NHL opportunity. This scenario underscores the significance of his journey from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL, highlighting a full-circle moment against the backdrop of his roots and previous affiliations in Quebec.