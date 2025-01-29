Rangers Should Still be Sellers Despite Better Play in Recent Games

The New York Rangers don’t play until Saturday against the Boston Bruins. After their performance in the last two games, they could use these extra days off to practice. With one regulation loss in January and pushing back into the playoff race, the Rangers played two of their worst games of the season back to back. They fought back against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday before a giveaway with 15 seconds left in the third period cost them the game, then gave a heartless effort in the next game, a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Rangers gave up big points in these last two games, and they are now three points back of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Even though they could clinch a berth if they go on a hot streak, it should not deter them from selling off players at the 2025 Trade Deadline to help them build for next season and beyond.

Rangers Likely Won’t Compete Well Against Top Teams in the Playoffs

If these last two games are any indication, the Rangers won’t fare well against the top teams in the league if they make the playoffs. First, with 32 games left to play and with so many teams in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, every game will feel like a playoff game from now on. That means that even if they make the postseason, they won’t be at full strength, and they would likely have to face one of the top teams in the league in the first round. They would stand no chance against the Washington Capitals or Florida Panthers.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite their poor recent play, the Rangers have turned it around in the past few weeks. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has given the team a chance to win every night. Before giving up nine goals in the last two games, he was playing at a high level. Since his return from injury, he has played nine games, with a save percentage of .900-plus in six of those games, including back-to-back shutouts. So, while Shesterkin could carry the Rangers to the playoffs and even steal a round for them, he can’t do it all on his own, and the team in front of him just hasn’t been good enough this season.

Rangers Must Sell Off Pending UFAs at the Deadline

While the Blueshirts don’t have many pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs,) they should be willing to move them ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. They took defenseman Will Borgen off the market by signing him to a five-year contract extension over the weekend. That leaves Jimmy Vesey, Ryan Lindgren, and Reilly Smith. Vesey seems the most likely to be moved as he hasn’t seen consistent playing time this season, with Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe getting fourth-line minutes over him. However, Lindgren and Smith could bring the team some assets in a trade.

Smith, a Stanley Cup Champion with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins last offseason for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. He has been solid this season with 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games. He would be a valuable addition to any playoff-bound team, while New York could recoup the assets they gave up to get him.

Lindgren, a defensive mainstay since the 2019-20 season, is also likely to be moved now that Borgen is signed to a long-term extension. His play has declined over the past two seasons, and while he isn’t as good as he used to be, he will be one of the top defensemen on the trade market and could bring back a decent return.

The Rangers Could Still be Semi-Buyers at the Deadline

While the Rangers should be moving their UFAs, they don’t necessarily have to be full-on sellers at the deadline. This season might not have gone to plan, but the core is in place for next season and the foreseeable future. As long as they have Shesterkin in net, they will always have a chance to make a run for the Stanley Cup. So, while they should and will be entertaining offers on their UFAs, they are just as likely to bring in players or assets they feel can help them make a push next season and beyond as they continue to compete for the franchise’s first championship in more than 30 years.

With all the drama that has surrounded J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks in recent weeks, it seems his time with the team is coming to an end and the Rangers have been the main team connected to him as he began his NHL career in New York. He could help them next season and beyond. While there are concerns with his contract length and his age, he is an example of a player the team could target and use Smith or Lindgren as part of a deal for. While he is not the only player available, he should be the Rangers’ main target as he can help the team improve now and for next season since they still have championship aspirations.

If the Rangers are still in the thick of the playoff race by the trade deadline, will they stand pat? This author believes they should trade the players they are not going to keep after the season ends if they think it can help them in the future. All of their pending UFAs should be gone when the deadline passes.