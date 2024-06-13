Rangers Re-Sign Kaapo Kakko to 1-Year Contract

The New York Rangers extended 23-year-old winger Kaapo Kakko to a one-year contract worth $2.4 million for the 2024-25 season. He scored 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 61 games in his 2023-24 campaign.

The New York Rangers have signed forward Kaapo Kakko to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million.



Kakko played in 61 games this season and scored 13 goals and 6 assists for 19 points.#NYR pic.twitter.com/0goG6BnhSI — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 13, 2024

Kakko was seen as an immensely talented player when he was taken with the second-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by New York, but he has yet to live up to those expectations. What does this contract mean for the Rangers?

Is This Kakko’s Last Shot?

Kakko has now played in five seasons in the NHL spanning over 300 regular season contests, meaning he has gotten plenty of opportunities to prove his worth despite still being just 23. With how hard the Rangers have tried to allow him to grow into one of the pieces to their puzzle, it seems like time is running out for him.

In 2022-23, Kakko reached 40 points in 82 games for the Rangers, but he has never amassed 20 goals. He was a dynamic scorer with a pretty deep offensive bag when he was drafted out of Liiga in 2019, but that hasn’t translated to the NHL level yet. He has showcased his abilities at times, but consistently doing so and finding a groove in New York has been a challenge.

No matter what, Kakko is going to need a statement season. After five somewhat underwhelming campaigns as a middle-six forward, a breakout will be required for him to get paid big dollars in the future and have a significant role in a team’s top six.

Fit with New York

The Rangers have an elite offense with wingers such as Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, and a quietly emerging Alexis Lafreniere. 19-year-old winger Gabe Perreault had an incredible season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with 60 points in 36 games, meaning one thing—Kakko could be the odd-man out. Proving otherwise will be essential for him.

Kaapo Kakko of the Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As for just next season, the youngster has some time. Kakko can play around the lineup for the Rangers, but a middle-six spot like he has held for most of his career seems to be about right. Lafreniere, 22, could start to take away more minutes as he continues to emerge as a star player, but the coast is clear other than him. There isn’t another natural winger that New York has to take up key ice time other than Kakko, and their salary cap situation isn’t in a good enough spot to make a splash—he should have a chance to show that he is capable.

The Rangers, who have lost in the Eastern Conference Final twice in their last three seasons, need something to take them over that hump—a breakout season for Kakko could be what helps them do that. They aren’t exactly hinging on that to be the case, but a big season for him could go a very long way.