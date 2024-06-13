Ducks: 4 Depth Free-Agent Forward Targets

The Anaheim Ducks desperately need to add more depth pieces in the offseason, especially players who can contribute offensively. General manager Pat Verbeek has emphasized signing forwards with speed and grit to bolster the bottom-six forward group. Pending unrestricted free agents who embody those qualities should be plentiful come July 1, but some players in particular would be exceptional fits for the Ducks heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Duck’s Free Agent Targets for Forward Depth

Dakota Joshua, LW

Dakota Joshua is coming off a breakout season with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24. He supplied personal bests in goals (18), assists (14), points (32), shots on goal (84), blocked shots (40), hits (245), game-winning goals (5), and average ice time per contest (14:23). Joshua did benefit from a career-high 21.4 shooting percentage, which probably won’t be sustainable. Still, he brings a great deal of versatility to the table.

He spent the majority of the season playing on a very effective third-line combination for the Canucks alongside Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger, who is also eligible for unrestricted free agency in July. The trio received plenty of praise throughout the season for their ability to move the puck quickly out of the defensive end and their propensity to create scoring chances. The combination was affectionately called “The Life Line” because of its consistency and reliability. Stepping into a different situation would be an adjustment, but head coach Greg Cronin would benefit tremendously from having a player of Joshua’s skillset and drive.

Daniel Sprong – LW, RW

As a member of the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24, Daniel Sprong accounted for 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games. That’s similar production to his 2022-23 showing for the Seattle Kraken, which culminated in him collecting career highs in goals (21) and points (45) across 66 outings. Last campaign, he was credited with a personal-best 160 shots on target.

Daniel Sprong, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He won’t bring much physicality to the table, but the 27-year-old winger has speed to burn. He is more than capable of chipping in offensively and racking up shots on goal despite logging limited minutes. Sprong can also occupy a spot on the second power-play unit. He possesses an incredibly underrated shot, which can beat opposing netminders from any distance in the offensive zone. “There are three things that make his shot elite,” NHL goalie James Reimer said. “The speed of the shot, the release of the shot, and the accuracy of the shot. It’s so rare for players to have all three. Usually, a player has to take something off the speed to be more accurate. Or they may have a great release, but not the speed.” A player with that type of offensive acumen in the bottom-six group would be a massive boon for the Ducks. He would also improve the transition game and give the team a much-needed scoring threat further down the depth chart.

Danton Heinen – LW, RW

Danton Heinen notched 17 goals and 36 points in 74 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He spent most of his ice time at even strength alongside David Pastrnak after earning his way onto the roster from a professional tryout agreement. The 28-year-old Henin finished 2023-24 with 119 shots on goal and a career-high 83 hits.

He spent parts of two seasons with the Ducks in 2019-20 and 2020-21 after being acquired from the Bruins in exchange for Nick Ritchie. He didn’t do much offensively during that period, supplying just 10 goals and 18 points in 52 appearances. Still, the Ducks wouldn’t need him to set the world on fire. Even if he can contribute 30-plus points, it would be beneficial. He also plays a responsible defensive game, which could include minutes on the penalty kill.

Sam Lafferty – C LW, RW

Sam Lafferty potted a career-high 13 goals and earned 24 points in 79 games for the Canucks last campaign. He also compiled a personal-best 191 hits. He had plenty of offensive success alongside Elias Pettersson, but the 29-year-old Lafferty’s scoring pace slowed dramatically in the second half as he started to play further down the depth chart.

He isn’t known for being much of an offensive contributor, but he brings plenty of speed to pressure defenders and create scoring opportunities. He also kills penalties and can be plugged into any position while playing up and down the lineup. His versatility would make him a good bottom-six option for any lineup.

Ducks Have Cap Space to Make a Splash in Free Agency

The Ducks own the third-most projected cap space in the league ahead of the 2024-25 season. The team can afford to overspend slightly on short-term contracts for supporting players before the entry-level deals end for the young core.

The team urgently needs to improve its scoring and penalty-kill performance, both of which were major weaknesses in 2023-24. Doing so will also alleviate some pressure from the team’s promising top-six forward group.