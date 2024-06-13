Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 3 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Final Hub

(1A) PANTHERS at (2P) OILERS

Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status Report:

Tarasenko will play after missing practice Wednesday with what Maurice called a “minor thing.”

Barkov will play after suffering a hit in Game 2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Warren Foegele — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Philip Broberg

Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status Report: