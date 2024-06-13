Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 3 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Final Hub
(1A) PANTHERS at (2P) OILERS
Stanley Cup Final, Game 3
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status Report:
- Tarasenko will play after missing practice Wednesday with what Maurice called a “minor thing.”
- Barkov will play after suffering a hit in Game 2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway
Mattias Janmark Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Warren Foegele — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Philip Broberg
Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick
Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status Report:
- The Oilers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for Game 3
- Neither Nurse (unspecified) nor Kane skated Thursday but it’s expected Nurse will play and Kane, a forward, will not
- Knoblauch said, “You’re going to have to wait and find out” when asked if Nurse and Kane would play or if Perry would remain in the lineup