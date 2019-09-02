Ranking NHL Teams By Defencemen

Ranking NHL Teams By Goaltenders

Ranking NHL Teams By Forwards

Power Rankings Based On Positional Rankings

Defence wins championships, right?

Well, if that’s true — and the St. Louis Blues were pretty darn good on the back end — then the top teams here could have a leg up on the competition.

Defensive depth is crucial, but having a couple studs on the blue line is also invaluable. There is no exact science in rating the importance of one above the other — depth versus star power — but both were weighted heavily.

In the second of a four-part series ranking the NHL teams by position, here is how they stack up on defence for the 2019-20 season — counting down from No. 31 to No. 1.

31) Detroit Red Wings

Danny DeKeyser-Filip Hronek

Patrik Nemeth-Mike Green

Dennis Cholowski-Trevor Daley

Jonathan Ericsson-Madison Bowey

Joe Hicketts-Oliwer Kaski

Moritz Seider/Vili Saarijarvi/Gustav Lindstrom/Brian Lashoff/Dylan McIlrath

ANALYSIS: The Red Wings have stocked the cupboard with promising young defenders, with Hronek and Cholowski leading the current NHL charge. Seider has enormous upside and Kaski could be a sleeper to have an impact this season. Bowey and Hicketts are going to be in the mix too. Detroit is rebuilding under Steve Yzerman, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Green, Daley and Ericsson traded at some point this season. DeKeyser and Nemeth wouldn’t be top-four defenders on most contenders, so that speaks to where the Red Wings are today.

Filip Hronek of the Detroit Red Wings. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

30) Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot-Dylan DeMelo

Ron Hainsey-Nikita Zaitsev

Erik Brannstrom-Christian Jaros

Mark Borowiecki/Christian Wolanin/Max Lajoie/Andreas Englund/Cody Goloubef/Nick Ebert

ANALYSIS: The Senators are rebuilding as evidenced by this blue line. Chabot and Brannstrom are the future, with Lassi Thomson, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonny Tychonick also on the way. Lajoie and Wolanin could still factor into that future too. The present has a pairing of former Leafs in Hainsey and Zaitsev, while DeMelo and Jaros could be ready for bigger roles. Borowiecki is part of the leadership group and a physical presence who can protect all that youth. Chabot is already a stud and Brannstrom could be one by season’s end, but Ottawa’s blue line is very much a work in progress in the present.

Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

29) Vegas Golden Knights

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill-Shea Theodore

Jimmy Schuldt-Deryk Engelland

Nic Hague-Nick Holden

Jake Bischoff-Zach Whitecloud

Jaycob Megna-Dylan Coghlan

ANALYSIS: The Golden Knights’ have depth for days and lots of promising defenders knocking on the door, but their NHL group isn’t necessarily upper echelon. Theodore is the real deal, Schmidt is probably still underrated, Merrill has been making strides, and McNabb is certainly serviceable. Engelland has his role and his partner will be determined in camp, with Schuldt and Hague the leading candidates. Holden will get into games too, whenever Engelland’s toughness isn’t needed as much. Vegas has a good, not great group overall.

Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

28) Edmonton Oilers

Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse-Caleb Jones

Kris Russell-Matt Benning

William Lagesson-Joel Persson

Evan Bouchard/Ethan Bear/Dmitri Samorukov/Keegan Lowe/Logan Day/Brandon Manning

ANALYSIS: The Oilers have a hole or two on their blue line but are expecting a couple young defenders to snatch up those spots — namely Jones, Persson, Lagesson and Bear, with Bouchard and Samorukov as long-shots. Those six, plus 2019 first-rounder Philip Broberg, should ensure a bright future for Edmonton’s defence. In the present, the top three are locked in with Klefbom, Larsson and Nurse. Russell and Benning can work well together as a third pairing.

Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers. (Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports)

27) Los Angeles Kings

Derek Forbort-Drew Doughty

Alec Martinez-Matt Roy

Joakim Ryan-Paul LaDue

Daniel Brickley-Sean Walker

Kale Clague/Mikey Anderson/Sean Durzi/Markus Phillips/Kurtis MacDermid/Austin Strand/Chaz Reddekopp

ANALYSIS: The Kings still have Drew Doughty — one of the league’s elite — but the rest of L.A.’s defence leaves a lot to be desired in this rebuilding state. There isn’t a ton of experience on this back end, which could open the door for a prospect or two, with Clague and Anderson sure to challenge their older competition in camp. Perhaps this group will prove underrated in hindsight, but the Kings aren’t as deep as they once were on defence.

Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

26) Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey-Dustin Byfuglien

Dmitry Kulikov-Neal Pionk

Nathan Beaulieu-Sami Niku

Anthony Bitetto-Tucker Poolman

Logan Stanley-Nelson Nogier

ANALYSIS: The Jets are looking a little sketchy on defence. Morrissey and Byfuglien will continue to lead the way as impact players, but their supporting cast is depleted with the losses of Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot. Pionk isn’t going to replace Trouba, but he should be able to contribute in some capacity. Niku and Poolman are trending up on the right side, while Kulikov and Beaulieu will be taking on bigger roles on the left side. Bitetto will be in that mix too, with Stanley and Nogier also providing competition in camp. Winnipeg’s defence will be a question mark — if not a weakness — to start the season.

Dustin Byfuglien of the Winnipeg Jets. (Jeff Roberson/AP Photo)

25) Colorado Avalanche

Bowen Byram-Erik Johnson

Samuel Girard-Cale Makar

Nikita Zadorov-Conor Timmins

Ian Cole (IR)/Calle Rosen/Kevin Connauton/Mark Barberio/Ryan Graves/Jacob MacDonald/Mark Alt

ANALYSIS: The Avs’ top four is impressive and the future is bright for Colorado’s blue line. Girard and Makar should combine to offset the loss of Tyson Barrie. Byram is going to make a strong case to stick in the NHL rather than returning to junior, especially with Cole sidelined for the first couple months. Rosen is perceived to be NHL-ready and Timmins was trending well before getting derailed by a bad concussion. Johnson and Zadorov are beasts that are tough to play against and perfect partners for the youngsters if both Byram and Timmins are on Colorado’s opening-night roster. Those pairings would change when Cole comes back, but Connauton and Barberio could also fill roles if those top prospects aren’t ready. Graves, MacDonald and Alt add to the depth.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

24) Anaheim Ducks

Cam Fowler-Josh Manson

Hampus Lindholm-Michael Del Zotto

Jacob Larsson-Korbinian Holzer

Brendan Guhle-Jani Hakanpaa

Josh Mahura-Chris Wideman

ANALYSIS: The Ducks aren’t as deep as they once were, having traded away Brandon Montour and Shea Theodore, but Fowler, Lindholm and Manson are still in their prime with Larsson, Guhle and Mahura potentially ready to make an impact this season. Those six, on paper, are still a very solid group going forward, but Anaheim is no longer icing a top-10 defence in the present. Not with two of Del Zotto, Holzer, Hakanpaa and Wideman potentially in the starting six.

Cam Fowler of the Anaheim Ducks. (Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports)

23) New York Rangers

Brady Skjei-Jacob Trouba

Marc Staal-Tony DeAngelo

Libor Hajek-Adam Fox

Yegor Rykov-Tarmo Reunanen

Brendan Smith/Ryan Lindgren/Brandon Crawley/Darren Raddysh

ANALYSIS: The Rangers are going to have one of the most fascinating training camps to follow, with a ton of new faces and prospects competing for spots at every position. The defence has been overhauled with Trouba and Fox leading a new wave of excitement after Kevin Shattenkirk’s buyout. DeAngelo exploded last season, in a good way, and Hajek looked NHL-ready before getting hurt. Hajek and Fox will have to fend off Rykov and Reunanen in camp, with Smith perhaps getting buried in the minors again. This is a young group overall, but the Rangers are going to be all kinds of fun to watch.

"It’s now a new challenge ahead of me. It’s not like I made it; it’s like it’s starting again, I guess. It’s time to prove my worth and prove what I’m capable of doing."



Grab your morning ☕️ and get to know #NYR defenseman Jacob Trouba. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 20, 2019

22) Pittsburgh Penguins

Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-Justin Schultz

Jack Johnson-Erik Gudbranson

Juuso Riikola-Chad Ruhwedel

Pierre-Olivier Joseph/David Warsofsky/Zach Trotman/Kevin Czuczman/John Marino/Calen Addison

ANALYSIS: The Penguins’ defence is going to be tested this season with a much stronger Metro Division and we’ll see how it holds up. Letang has to stay healthy, that’s the key, and Schultz could be an impact player in a contract year as long as he can avoid another concussion. Pettersson is on the rise and Dumoulin is steady in rounding out that top four. Pittsburgh’s third pairing is concerning, but that fourth pairing could draw in if Johnson and Gudbranson can’t keep the ice from tilting. The depth is decent, but another injury to Letang would be devastating.

Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

21) Montreal Canadiens

Victor Mete-Shea Weber

Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry

Brett Kulak-Christian Folin

Mike Reilly-Noah Juulsen

Karl Alzner/Gustav Olofsson/Xavier Ouellet/Josh Brook

ANALYSIS: The Canadiens are strong on the right side but a little weak — or rather unproven — on the left side. Weber is still a beast and outlasted P.K. Subban on his second team following their 1-for-1 blockbuster that has worked out well for Montreal with Weber now captaining the Canadiens. Petry is the other horse on the Habs’ back end, with newcomer Chiarot a nice complement to him. Mete, Kulak and Reilly will be competing for the other two spots on that left side, while Juulsen and Brook will be challenging Folin on the right side.

Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports)

20) New York Islanders

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Hickey-Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho/Parker Wotherspoon/Mitch Vande Sompel/Seth Helgeson/David Quenneville/Bode Wilde

ANALYSIS: If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. The Islanders are returning the same defence corps, by and large, but could be getting a big boost if Dobson proves NHL-ready. Toews took a big step in the second half of last season and is poised for a bigger role. Pulock should take another step too. Leddy, Boychuk and Hickey represent the old guard, with Leddy looking to return to form this season. The Islanders have a lot of prospects pushing, so there could be some changes coming, but this group remains solid as of today.

Ryan Pulock of the New York Islanders. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)

19) Vancouver Canucks

Alex Edler-Chris Tanev

Quinn Hughes-Tyler Myers

Jordie Benn-Troy Stecher

Oscar Fantenberg/Olli Juolevi/Alex Biega/Guillaume Brisebois/Ashton Sautner/Jalen Chatfield/Brogan Rafferty/Josh Teves

ANALYSIS: The Canucks upgraded their defence with the signings of Myers and Benn, plus the addition of rookie sensation Hughes. Juolevi is healthy again and shouldn’t be counted out. Stecher has taken strides in recent seasons and looked great for Canada at the worlds this spring, so he could make more of an impact for Vancouver this season. Edler and Tanev are the elder statesmen and still the top pairing, providing they stay healthy. Fantenberg was another quality signing that flew a little under the radar. He leads a strong supporting cast for Vancouver, with several defenders capable of stepping in when injuries arise.

Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

18) Arizona Coyotes

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Niklas Hjalmarsson

Jakob Chychrun-Alex Goligoski

Jordan Oesterle-Jason Demers

Kyle Capobianco-Ilya Lyubushkin

Aaron Ness-Robbie Russo

Cam Dineen-Victor Soderstrom

ANALYSIS: The Coyotes are captained by Ekman-Larsson, one of the league’s better all-around defenders, and Chychrun still has a high ceiling. As does Soderstrom, this year’s first-rounder who could be in the mix to make Arizona’s roster. Capobianco should be knocking on the door too. Hjalmarsson, Goligoski and Demers, if healthy, are proven veterans, while Oesterle took another nice step last season. Lyubushkin, Ness and Russo provide depth should injuries strike again.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Arizona Coyotes. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

17) New Jersey Devils

Sami Vatanen-P.K. Subban

Will Butcher-Damon Severson

Andy Greene-Connor Carrick

Mirco Mueller/Ty Smith/Josh Jacobs/Matt Tennyson/Colton White/Dakota Mermis/Brian Strait

ANALYSIS: The Devils bolstered their entire lineup this offseason and Subban certainly changes the complexion of their defence. As does Smith, assuming he sticks in the NHL. That is suddenly a pretty exciting defence corps in New Jersey. It may take time to develop chemistry and find the right pairings, but the talent and potential is there now. The Devils are a team on the rise and so is their defence.

#NJDevils news:



The club has acquired P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, one second round pick in this draft and another second round pick in next year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/760VWaP2Oc — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2019

16) Minnesota Wild

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Brad Hunt/Matt Bartkowski/Louis Belpedio/Brennan Menell

ANALYSIS: The Wild’s top four rank in the top 10, but the depth guys aren’t great in Minnesota. Dumba should be good to go for camp and obviously makes a big difference here. His loss was sorely felt. Spurgeon needs to be extended as a pending free agent next summer, so that will be a storyline as the trade deadline approaches. Suter is still going strong and Brodin is solid. It’ll be interesting to see whether Bill Guerin tweaks that bottom pairing, but defence is probably the least of his worries — outside of re-signing Spurgeon.

Ryan Suter of the Minnesota Wild. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

15) Washington Capitals

Dmitry Orlov-John Carlson

Michal Kempny-Radko Gudas

Christian Djoos-Nick Jensen

Jonas Siegenthaler/Alexander Alexeyev/Lucas Johansen/Tyler Lewington/Colby Williams/Connor Hobbs

ANALYSIS: The Capitals continue to be solid on the back end, led by Carlson. Kempny should be ready for camp, coming off a torn hamstring, while Gudas is new to the fold as one of the league’s hardest hitters. Orlov and Jensen are locked in too, with Djoos and Siegenthaler competing for the final spot in the top six, though Alexeyev could also challenge them in camp. This is a big year for Johansen to make a push as well. Depth won’t be a problem for Washington.

John Carlson of the Washington Capitals. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

14) Chicago Blackhawks

Duncan Keith-Erik Gustafsson

Olli Maatta-Connor Murphy

Carl Dahlstrom-Brent Seabrook

Calvin de Haan (IR)-Adam Boqvist

Slater Koekkoek/Philip Holm/Dennis Gilbert/Chad Krys

ANALYSIS: The Blackhawks retooled their blue line this offseason, acquiring Maatta and de Haan. Keith is still the leader in Chicago, but Seabrook is past his prime. Gustafsson is coming off a breakout offensive season and Boqvist is planning to turn pro this season. He’d be another catalyst if he cracks the NHL lineup, but some AHL seasoning could be beneficial. Koekkoek and Dahlstrom are depth guys, with Holm potentially factoring in as an older European signing.

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

13) Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell-John Klingberg

Miro Heiskanen-Andrej Sekera

Jamie Oleksiak-Roman Polak

Taylor Fedun/Julius Honka/Stephen Johns (IR)/Joel Hanley/Dillon Heatherington/Gavin Bayreuther/Ben Gleason/Thomas Harley

ANALYSIS: The Stars’ big three are capable of carrying them a long way, with Heiskanen looking like the real deal as a rookie in complementing Klingberg and Lindell. Sekera came cheap and could be good value, but he’s coming off a couple serious injuries. Oleksiak could have another level to his game. As could Honka, but he’s likely going to get a change of scenery through a trade or perhaps on waivers. Johns would be a big boost for Dallas’ defence — an upgrade on Polak — but his health remains a question mark. Fedun and the others can fill in as needed.

John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

12) Florida Panthers

Keith Yandle-Aaron Ekblad

Michael Matheson-Anton Stralman

Mark Pysyk-MacKenzie Weegar

Ian McCoshen-Joshua Brown

Tommy Cross-Ethan Prow

Riley Stillman-Brady Keeper

ANALYSIS: The Panthers’ top four is terrific and their depth is decent too. Joel Quenneville should help Ekblad and Matheson take the next step in their development and make the most of their prime years. Stralman is the only newcomer and he didn’t have to move far, coming over from Tampa Bay to Florida. Weegar came on pretty strong last season to really round out this defence corps. It remains much the same, but that’s not a bad thing.

Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

11) Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski-Seth Jones

Ryan Murray-David Savard

Vladislav Gavrikov-Markus Nutivaara

Adam Clendening/Dean Kukan/Gabriel Carlsson/Dillon Simpson

ANALYSIS: The Blue Jackets’ top pairing is one of the league’s best in the present and for the future, but depth could be a concern for Columbus — especially if Murray were to get hurt again. Murray took a nice step when healthy last season and Savard is certainly a contributor. Nutivaara could have more to give and Columbus really likes Gavrikov’s upside. It’s a decent group of six, but those top two are the reason Columbus ranks this high.

Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets pulls away from Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers. (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

10) Philadelphia Flyers

Ivan Provorov-Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim-Matt Niskanen

Shayne Gostisbehere-Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg-Nate Prosser

Samuel Morin-Andy Welinski

T.J. Brennan/Chris Bigras/Tyler Wotherspoon

ANALYSIS: Chuck Fletcher retooled the Flyers’ defence by acquiring Braun and Niskanen, turning the back end into a strength providing Provorov is re-signed. There is lots to like about this group on paper — it is certainly above average, top to bottom — but time will tell how that translates to the ice. Provorov and Sanheim are entering their prime, Gostisbehere should be able to bounce back, and Myers could break out. There is plenty of depth too, with no real worries other than Provorov’s contract status.

Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

9) Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin-Rasmus Ristolainen

Jake McCabe-Brandon Montour

Marco Scandella-Colin Miller

Matt Hunwick (LTIR)-Zach Bogosian (IR)

Lawrence Pilut (IR)-Henri Jokiharju

John Gilmour-Casey Nelson

ANALYSIS: For those keeping count, the Sabres have a dozen — yes, 12 — NHL-calibre defencemen on their roster right now. A couple of them could be sidelined by injuries to start the season and Hunwick might miss the whole campaign, but something will still have to give there. Speculation has been swirling around Ristolainen’s future in Buffalo for much of the offseason, but he’s still in the fold for now. Dahlin is the franchise defender going forward, with Montour, Miller and Jokiharju likely filling out the right side. McCabe and Scandella are quality vets — Bosogian is too, when healthy — but Pilut, Nelson and Gilmour are likely capable of logging NHL minutes this season, so Jason Botterill is eventually going to have to move out a few bodies.

Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

8) Boston Bruins

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

John Moore-Matt Grzelcyk

Urho Vaakanainen-Kevan Miller

Jeremy Lauzon-Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril-Steven Kampfer

Alex Petrovic (PTO)

ANALYSIS: The Bruins went all the way to the final on the strength of this defence. Chara isn’t getting any younger — he’s 42 — but he isn’t getting much worse either. McAvoy is only going to get better as he enters his prime. Krug is already there, with Carlo, Grzelcyk and even Clifton hitting their stride as NHL regulars. Lauzon, Zboril and Vaakanainen should be banging on the door in Boston this season, while Moore, Miller and Kampfer continue to provide veteran depth. Petrovic picked a peculiar place for his PTO since this is already a solid group top to bottom.

Torey Krug of the Boston Bruins. (Jeff Roberson/AP Photo)

7) Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly-Cody Ceci

Jake Muzzin-Tyson Barrie

Ben Harpur-Justin Holl

Kevin Gravel-Jordan Schmaltz

Travis Dermott (IR)/Martin Marincin/Rasmus Sandin/Timothy Liljegren

ANALYSIS: Kyle Dubas has done a masterful job of retooling Toronto’s defence with the additions of Muzzin, Barrie and Ceci to the Leafs’ top four. Rielly is still No. 1 there and should be considered a legit No. 1. Harpur is a placeholder for Dermott, who could miss the first half while recovering from shoulder surgery. Once Dermott is healthy and up to speed, Toronto is going to have a formidable blue line come the playoffs. Holl and Schmaltz will battle for the right-side spot on the third pairing, while Gravel and Marincin will provide competition for Harpur. Gravel, in particular, could exceed expectations in Toronto. Sandin and Liljegren are only a call-up away as first-rounders thriving in the AHL.

Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

6) Calgary Flames

Mark Giordano-T.J. Brodie

Noah Hanifin-Travis Hamonic

Oliver Kylington-Rasmus Andersson

Brandon Davidson/Andrew MacDonald (PTO)/Juuso Valimaki (LTIR)

ANALYSIS: The Flames were considering changes to their top four — with Brodie and Hamonic supposedly being shopped — but might stand pat now that Valimaki is out long term with a torn ACL. Calgary’s top four are still the envy of many teams and the Swedish youngsters should get their chances to shine. MacDonald picked a good spot for a PTO, but Davidson could also crack that lineup if he outperforms Kylington in camp.

Mark Giordano of the Calgary Flames. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo)

5) Nashville Predators

Roman Josi-Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm-Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis-Yannick Weber

Matt Irwin/Steven Santini/Jeremy Davies/Alex Carrier/Frederic Allard/Matt Donovan/Jarred Tinordi

ANALYSIS: The Predators lost Subban but still have their big three on the back end with Josi, Ellis and Ekholm. Fabbro will get a chance to round out that top four in Subban’s spot, which is asking a lot of a rookie. Hamhuis anchors the third pairing and his partner could be something of a revolving door or a rotation between Weber, Irwin and Santini. Davies, Carrier and Allard could also make things interesting in camp. Subban left behind a huge hole, but Nashville should have enough depth to maintain one of the league’s better blue lines.

Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

4) St. Louis Blues

Joel Edmundson-Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester-Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn-Robert Bortuzzo

Carl Gunnarsson-Jake Dotchin

Derrick Pouliot-Mitch Reinke

Andreas Borgman/Jake Walman

ANALYSIS: The Blues are returning the entire blue line from their Cup-winning team. Doug Armstrong didn’t have a lot of work to do this summer after focusing on his forwards last summer. This group is deep and works well together, led by Pietrangelo and Parayko. Dunn really emerged during the playoffs and will likely be a top-four defender for St. Louis this season. Bouwmeester enjoyed something of a resurgence en route to finally hoisting the Cup. Depth on defence is also a strength for St. Louis.

Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

3) Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton

Gustav Forsling-Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury-Justin Faulk

Jake Bean-Chase Priskie

Trevor van Riemsdyk (IR)/Kyle Wood/Roland McKeown

ANALYSIS: The Hurricanes’ defence finally got its due on a global stage during their playoff run. Slavin is a stud and Pesce has long been underrated too. Hamilton and Faulk are well-known commodities, but Carolina is going to be breaking in a few newer faces on the back end. Forsling, Fleury and Bean will be competing on the left side, while Priskie could push for playing time on the right side as this summer’s prized college free-agent signing.

Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

2) Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman-Mikhail Sergachev

Ryan McDonagh-Erik Cernak

Braydon Coburn-Kevin Shattenkirk

Jan Rutta/Luke Schenn/Cal Foote/Luke Witkowski/Cameron Gaunce

ANALYSIS: The Lightning are loaded to avenge that first-round meltdown, with their defence in great shape going forward. Hedman is a perennial Norris candidate and McDonagh isn’t far off that level. Sergachev could get there someday too. Cernak had his coming-out party last season — you should know him by now — and Foote is probably going to make his debut at some point this season. Shattenkirk has a lot to prove after getting bought out by his beloved Rangers, while Coburn is still very capable in his own right. Rutta and Schenn will be pushing for playing time in Tampa too.

Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

1) San Jose Sharks

Marc-Edouard Vlasic-Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek-Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon-Tim Heed

Trevor Carrick-Ryan Merkley

Jacob Middleton-Jeremy Roy

Dalton Prout/Nick DeSimone/Mario Ferraro

ANALYSIS: The Sharks’ top three is tops in the league — with Karlsson, Burns and Vlasic — and the other three aren’t too shabby either. Simek and Heed aren’t household names outside of San Jose, but they are ready for those roles and possess nice upside for this season, while Dillon has proven his worth as a shutdown defender and physical deterrent. Prout can play that role too if and when he gets into the lineup. Carrick was a sneaky good acquisition for Doug Wilson, and there’s a chance that Merkley or Roy could crack the roster out of camp. San Jose’s defence is top heavy but, rest assured, it is stacked.

Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Recapping Defence Rankings

1) San Jose Sharks

2) Tampa Bay Lightning

3) Carolina Hurricanes

4) St. Louis Blues

5) Nashville Predators

6) Calgary Flames

7) Toronto Maple Leafs

8) Boston Bruins

9) Buffalo Sabres

10) Philadelphia Flyers

11) Columbus Blue Jackets

12) Florida Panthers

13) Dallas Stars

14) Chicago Blackhawks

15) Washington Capitals

16) Minnesota Wild

17) New Jersey Devils

18) Arizona Coyotes

19) Vancouver Canucks

20) New York Islanders

21) Montreal Canadiens

22) Pittsburgh Penguins

23) New York Rangers

24) Anaheim Ducks

25) Colorado Avalanche

26) Winnipeg Jets

27) Los Angeles Kings

28) Edmonton Oilers

29) Vegas Golden Knights

30) Ottawa Senators

31) Detroit Red Wings

Feel free to disagree with those rankings and share your own in the comments below.