Frost Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 3-0 Win Over Charge

The Minnesota Frost and Ottawa Charge faced each other for the final time of the regular season in Ottawa on Wednesday evening, April 30. It was a must-win game for the Frost, who looked to keep their postseason hopes alive, while the Charge looked to clinch and eliminate the Frost. The Frost had their roster back intact as Dominique Petrie rejoined the lineup after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury.

Related: PWHL Announces Expansion to Seattle

The Charge was still without Emerance Maschmeyer, who was on long-term injured reserve due to an injury she received in mid-March. The goaltending matchup was between Nicole Hensley for the Frost and Gwyneth Philips for the Charge. The game started intensely, but the scoring didn’t begin until late in the second period, when the Frost took charge and kept pushing until they got the 3-0 win.

Game Recap

There were some strong chances and big hits for both teams throughout the first two periods, but both goaltenders did their jobs between the pipes and kept the game scoreless until just over a minute left in the second. The Frost’s captain, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, stepped up and scored the first goal of the game to give her team a crucial 1-0 lead with just over a minute left in the second period. Michela Cava and Dominique Petrie assisted her. That was the only goal of the period, and the Frost carried the lead into the third.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota Frost (Photo by /PWHL)

The Frost used that momentum to build their lead early in the third. Lee Stecklein scored just over five minutes into the final period to give her team a 2-0 lead in a must-win game. She was assisted by Petrie and Denisa Křížová. That was Stecklein’s first goal of the period, as she added an empty-net goal with under a minute left to seal the 3-0 win and keep their playoff hopes alive for another day.

Both teams will play their final regular-season games on Saturday, May 3. The Frost will remain on the road as they face the Boston Fleet, and the Charge will also be on the road as they face the Toronto Sceptres. The postseason comes down to the final games of the season, and everyone will have to wait until Saturday to see who makes it.