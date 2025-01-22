Ottawa Charge Take Down Minnesota Frost 1-0 in Tight Battle

The Minnesota Frost and Ottawa Charge faced each other for the second time this season in St. Paul on Tuesday evening, Jan. 21. The first meeting went in favor of the Frost 5-2, and both teams will be looking to avenge recent losses to the Montréal Victoire. The Frost recently had Nicole Hensley back, who was out due to injury, but were still without Grace Zumwinkle and Dominique Petrie. The Charge had back Jincy Roese back who was out the past three games.

The goaltending matchup was between Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Gwyneth Philips for the Charge. The game started in favor of the Charge and stayed in the Charge’s control despite some strong chances for the Frost. The Charge took the 1-0 win and evened the series at one game a piece.

Game Recap

The Charge took just under four minutes to get on the board first with a goal by their captain, Brianne Jenner, who used an opening at the top of the slot to make it 1-0. Gabbie Hughes and Emily Clark assisted her. That was the only goal in the first and it would end in favor of the Charge.

Brianne Jenner of PWHL Ottawa battles Marie-Philip Poulin of PWHL Montreal (Photo by: Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/PWHL)

The second period was a bit tighter in terms of scoring, and while both sides had strong chances, neither could beat the other’s goaltender. The second ended the same way it started, with the Charge in front 1-0. The third period looked to go the same way as the second, with a lot of chances but no goals. Even after pulling their goaltender, the Frost threw puck after puck at the net but nothing went in and the Charge took the one goal win.

The Frost will remain at home to host the Boston Fleet, who they’ve seen three times already, and the next meeting will be the fourth time on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26, after almost a week off for the Frost. The Charge will also have almost a week off before they head home to host the New York Sirens on Monday, Jan. 27.