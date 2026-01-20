4 Underrated Red Wings Trade Targets to Improve Team Defense

How the times have changed for the Detroit Red Wings. If they continue to play winning hockey, the organization could be buyers at the trade deadline for the first time since Steve Yzerman took the reins.

Detroit’s most pressing need right now is to bolster their blue line. While goaltending has improved as of late, there’s still work to be done when it comes to limiting high-danger chances against. Adding a defensive defenseman at the trade deadline could do just that.

Today, we’ll take a look at a few depth options who could be good fits and what to expect in terms of cost. Let’s dive in.

Red Wings Defensive Needs & Targets

A modest approach to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline would be to add a No. 5 defenseman – someone who can skate alongside Albert Johansson on the third pair and be able to jump up to the second pair if called upon. This defenseman should be reliable in their own end, be a willing shot blocker, and kill penalties for Detroit. Ideally, they have deep Stanley Cup playoff experience and a mean style of play, though these last two criteria are more wants than needs.

Given these requirements and the current trade market, here are four rental defensemen—listed alphabetically—who the Red Wings could target:

LD/RD Brett Kulak – Stay-at-home blueliner played a key role in Edmonton’s back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. He had the lowest five-on-five HDCA/60 with the Oilers (9.12) and strong penalty kill numbers (5.35 GA/60) before he was traded to Pittsburgh. Doesn’t hit a lot and has modest shot block totals, but is steady nonetheless.

LD/RD Jamie Oleksiak – Massive 6-foot-7 frame with 2.1 GA/60 and 2.65 xGA/60 playing second- and third-pair minutes with Seattle. Willing hitter (4.48 per 60) and shot blocker (5.15 per 60), but poor penalty kill metrics. Reached Stanley Cup Final in 2020 with Dallas.

RD Luke Schenn – Plays a sheltered role in Winnipeg (only 20 percent of his ice time is against elite competition), but has the lowest five-on-five HDCA/60 on team at 10.19. His 13.79 hits per 60 ranks in the top five league-wide. Can play mean and kill penalties, and won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay.

LD/RD Carson Soucy – He has strong zone entry denial numbers and a solid defender. Standing 6-foot-5, he can hit, block shots, and is adequate on the penalty kill. Soucy won’t contribute much offensively and isn’t exactly mean, though.

In terms of cost, here is what the Red Wings can expect based on 2025 trades for rental depth defensemen:

New Jersey Devils traded C Herman Traff and 2025 second-round pick for LD Brian Dumoulin

New York Rangers traded a 2025 third-round pick for LD/RD Carson Soucy

Boston Bruins traded a 2026 fourth-round pick for RD Henri Jokiharju

Every year is different, but this is at least a ballpark for the Red Wings to plan around. It’s reasonable to expect that a third-round pick should net them a depth defenseman.

Connor Murphy and Justin Faulk are options, too, and would slot in higher in the lineup. They would also cost more than the four depth targets noted above.

Final Word

Based on expected value and cost, my preference is Kulak, with Schenn as a backup plan. Kulak’s playoff experience and time spent alongside Ben Chiarot in Montreal make him an ideal choice for the Red Wings.

It’s important that the Red Wings address this need prior to the deadline. Conservatism needs to go – the playoffs are within reach and Detroit cannot afford to sit on their hands.

Data courtesy of NHL.com, Natural Stat Trick, PuckPedia, and PuckIQ.