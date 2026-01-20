Key Takeaways From the Blackhawks 2-0 Shutout Over the Jets; Plus Jonathan Toews Returns

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Jan. 19, and it was certainly a nostalgic and surreal night. Former captain Jonathan Toews, who won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, returned to the United Center for the first time since not being re-signed in Chicago and then taking a break from hockey due to health reasons. But as we all know, Toews made his return this season and now plays for the Jets.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks fell 6-3 to the Jets in Winnipeg back on Oct. 30, and were looking to remedy that with a win on home turf. They got what they were looking for, earning a 2-0 shutout and snapping a three-game losing streak. Let’s get to some key takeaways and highlights from this contest.

Blackhawks Lines & Pairings vs. Jets

Ryan Greene – Connor Bedard – Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato – Jason Dickinson – Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert – Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis

Colton Dach – Nick Foligno – Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic – Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser – Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk – Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight/Arvid Soderblom

Out: Andre Burakovsky (family illness), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Injured Reserve: Frank Nazar (face)

With Andre Burakovsky out for family reasons, Tyler Bertuzzi was promoted to the top line and Ryan Donato to the second line. Landon Slaggert moved up to the third line and Sam Lafferty drew in on the fourth line.

Toews’ Emotional Return

We all knew this was going to be a emotional game to watch, seeing Toews at the United Center but in a different uniform. After all, he meant so much to Chicago in his 15 seasons as the Blackhawks’ captain; the three Cups being the culmination of all of it. What an amazing run he had, and the city was behind him every step of the way! Ah, if only he could’ve been a Blackhawk for life. But it was not to be.

This was tough night for Toews too.

"The fans here have given me so much too. So that gratitude is more than mutual."



Welcome back, Captain 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/PQMJDus7ul — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) January 20, 2026

The organization gave Toews a beautiful video tribute at a stoppage of play early in the game. The crowd then gave him a roaring standing ovation; which seemingly nobody wanted to end. Toews did several laps around the ice waving and thanking the fans, trying to hold his emotions in check. By the end he was laughing because the crowd wouldn’t stop applauding him. It lasted a full three and half minutes.

On this night, Toews registered two shots on goal, four shot attempts, two hits and won 5-of-12 faceoffs (42%) in 18:06 minutes of ice time (we’ll get to who he lost to in the faceoff circle in a minute).

The 37-year-old is having a solid season with the Jets, contributing seven goals and 14 points in 47 games, while averaging 15:10 minutes of ice time and winning 62.4% of his draws.

Dickinson Gets It Done

Getting back to this game, the Hawks and Jets exchanged chances throughout the first period and a good portion of the second with no score. But Jason Dickinson finally broke through, with a quick shot that caught Jets’ netminder Connor Hellebuyck off guard.

GOAL: What a play by Jason Dickinson to get a quick shot off to net his 6th of the season pic.twitter.com/f1KrNshw6r — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) January 20, 2026

It was Dickinson’s sixth goal of the season, and he was assisted by Donato and Alex Vlasic. Coincidentally, it was both Donato’s and Vlasic’s ninth helpers of the campaign.

Dickinson is a veteran center who’s much more known for his shut down play than his offense, but he can certainly still find the back of the net when given the opportunity. He also added three shots on goal, one blocked shot and won 8-of-12 faceoffs (67%) in 18:34 minutes of ice time.

Knight Earns 3rd Shutout of the Season

I can’t say enough about what goaltender Spencer Knight means to this team. He continues his stellar play night after night, always giving the Blackhawks a chance to win. He did so again in this one, stopping 32-of-32 shots (including 19! high danger chances) for his third shutout of the season.

third shutout this season for Knighter🌙 pic.twitter.com/yAUa9To4UT — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 20, 2026

This was also Knight’s eighth career shutout, now in his fifth season in the league. He brings a lot of championship pedigree with him from his previous team, the Florida Panthers, and wants to share that with this young team. At just 24 years of age, he has a very mature mindset and is already a big leader in the locker room.

Other Notes From Blackhawks vs. Jets

With Burakovsky out of the lineup, Lafferty drew in for the first time since Dec. 28. It was just his 18th game of the campaign. Lafferty has been dealt some tough cards this season. He’s essentially the “insurance guy” in case some of the kids are in need of more development time. But none of them seem to be needing that, leaving Lafferty on the outside looking in. He logged a team-low 9:01 minutes in this contest.

Rookie Ryan Greene continues to thrive on the team’s top line, including in the faceoff circle. On this night, he led the team in quantity and quality, winning 9-of-15 faceoffs for a 60% success rate. Furthermore, he went 6-of-9 (67%) against none other than Toews! That’s pretty impressive.

Ryan Greene is impressing in his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks, with one of his strengths being winning faceoffs. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

The final goal in this win was scored by Connor Bedard. It was an empty net goal, but nevertheless it counted as his 20th goal of the season. This is his third season now with 20 or more goals, and counting. Bedard was assisted by Ilya Mikheyev (a very unselfish play) and Vlasic (his second assist of the game).

You can see Bedard mouthing the words, “I almost missed!” This was also the 20-year-old’s first goal in the five games since returning from his shoulder injury. Hopefully it will get the juices flowing for more goals in the near future.

It was a feel-good night all around as the Blackhawks earned a win, and the city celebrated Toews’ return. The team has a few days off before heading to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Jan. 22. Then they return to the United Center to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (Jan. 23) and the Florida Panthers on Sunday (Jan. 25).

Hopefully the Blackhawks can carry over some confidence and momentum from this contest. Plus, they might have reinforcements coming in the return’s of Burakovsky, Teuvo Teravainen and Frank Nazar.