3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 2-1 Loss to the Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres are in the middle of the best stretch in recent franchise history. Despite losing in overtime to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon, the Sabres had ripped off an array of impressive wins en route to a playoff spot.

Monday afternoon’s game in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes was a chance to show they belonged. The Sabres are again battling injury woes but put up a good fight. Even still, they fell short in the end, dropping a close 2-1 decision to the top team in the Metropolitan Division.

Rasmus Dahlin Catching Fire

Despite the loss, there are a few things that are worth pointing out for the Sabres. The first is how hot captain Rasmus Dahlin has been since the new year. In nine games since the turn of the calendar, Dahlin has three goals and seven points.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dahlin had the Sabres’ only goal on Monday, an impressive rush up the ice that ended with a shot that beat Carolina’s Brandon Bussi between his pad and glove. The play is a perfect example of the offense that Dahlin brings to the table, a perfectly timed jump into the play that created an odd-man opportunity.

The Sabres are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to offensive production from their defensemen. If the Sabres are going to continue their hot run, they will need the very best of Dahlin at both ends of the ice.

Turnovers are Still an Issue

The Buffalo Sabres are a much better defensive team than they were a season ago. While that might be true, turnovers are often the catalyst for a loss when it comes to this team. In the case of today’s game, it did lead directly to the game-tying goal from Carolina.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – January 20, 2026

Leading 1-0 in the first period, the Sabres had a turnover in the neutral zone, leading to possession along the wall by Sebastian Aho. He would eventually find Andrei Svechnikov in front of the net, and “Mista Svechnikov” does not miss these days.

Buffalo once again lost the giveaway battle (20-17) and can’t do that against good teams like Carolina. Turnovers weren’t egregious in this one, but good teams don’t need a lot to make their opponents pay.

Ran Into a Hot Goaltender

The Sabres only managed to muster 18 shots as the Hurricanes played their suffocating brand of defensive hockey. That said, the Sabres had a plethora of high-danger chances, several of which probably would have gone in on the average day.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Nothing stands out more than a play in the second period. A turnover near the blueline squirted back into the Carolina zone to Tage Thompson, who led a 2-on-0 with Jason Zucker. A quick give-and-go later, and Thompson skated behind the goal in disbelief after a save of the year candidate from Bussi.

The Sabres made another push in the third period, a flurry of frenzied chances that Bussi somehow turned aside. The Sabres had enough high-quality chances to have tied this game, but Bussi was outstanding when he needed to be.

Dust Yourselves Off and Regroup

Losing to a good team happens, but it is important to brush yourself off and get back on track. There are four more games left on this road trip, and the Sabres have to get back in the win column against a very average Nashville Predators group that has been playing well of late.

A win in Nashville could give the Sabres the momentum they need to grab an impactful win or two against the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Toronto Maple Leafs – all teams they are in direct competition with for a playoff spot – over the next three games.