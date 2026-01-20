Maple Leafs Pivoting to Dougie Hamilton Isn’t a Bad Idea

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have recently seen some success as they have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, there’s always a need to make improvements to the roster. Even though they’re just outside of a playoff spot, they have made significant ground to get to this point considering where they were before the Christmas break and are continuing to push forward.

On the trade front, the Maple Leafs were rumoured to be in on Rasmus Andersson, but after being dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights recently, they need to find another option if they choose to bolster their blue line. In comes another name that they have been reported to have interest in and that’s New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

While acquiring Andersson would’ve been an ideal fit, the price was well outside of the Maple Leafs’ range. However, acquiring Hamilton could be more up their alley as pivoting to him isn’t all that bad of an idea for a few reasons.

Maple Leafs Have More Leverage Than Devils

A few weeks back, TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on the developments involving Hamilton after he was scratched. His agent, JP Barry said that this move was more about “business” than his play. He mentions Hamilton’s 10-team trade list, but added that he’d be willing to listen to offers on teams outside of that list in order to get a move done for his client. Given the Devils’ lineup on defense, plus their struggles overall, Hamilton could use a fresh start.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun also reported that the Maple Leafs are one of a few teams that have inquired about him. If he’s on the Maple Leafs 10-team trade list, that’s welcoming news as he’d be open to playing for them. Seeing as Barry will listen to offers from other teams, the Devils have very little leverage at this point which could lower the asking price for any deal involving Hamilton. This is something the Maple Leafs can capitalize on as the price could be more affordable as the Devils may want to get done sooner rather than let it linger and the issue drags on.

Acquiring Hamilton does seem more feasible at this point for the Maple Leafs as the cost may ultimately come down to a couple of mid-round picks or a pick and maybe a mid-tier roster player or prospect. Hamilton isn’t a high-flying offensive defenseman and he doesn’t appear to be the same 74- point player he was in 2022-23 as injuries have hindered him lately, including a torn pectoral in 2023-24.

Hamilton is in the fifth year of a seven-year deal and while his $9 million cap hit may be too high, if the Maple Leafs need to sweeten the deal to have salary retained, they can do it.

Hamilton Will Boost Depth

While the Maple Leafs could still benefit from adding a top-six forward, though they have played better as of late with their depth stepping up, adding to their defense seems more pressing given what has transpired over the last few months.

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis misses on his scoring attempt against New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

With the injuries mounting as they have taken a hit at points where multiple players were out and Chris Tanev possibly needing surgery, general manager Brad Treliving really needs to add another right-shot defenseman for balance on his roster as some reassurance. Hamilton fits the bill as the team could look to add more help offensively. While Oliver Ekman-Larsson (31) and Morgan Rielly (29) have 60 points combined between the two of them, Hamilton could add to that production if he was brought in.

Although Hamilton’s production has dropped, it’s possible that it could get back to a level that is adequate. He can have an immediate impact offensively as 12 of his 15 points this season are primary ones, he has a Corsi for percentage of 53.4% against elite competition and has a high danger chances for percentage of 56.71%. While he’ll add more offense and mobility to the backend, his defensive metrics do jump off the page as he has been more impactful on that side of the puck.

The last request. I understand why the Devils want to trade Dougie Hamilton. And there should be at least ~5 teams that could try to acquire him for a relatively low return. https://t.co/JaEq7ig5Vq pic.twitter.com/9nnMihocx9 — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) January 15, 2026

Considering that has been an area of concern in the past with his game– and I still have some reservations about it– adding this balance of offense and defense could definitely be beneficial. He can lead an attack, get pucks on net, supress shots by getting into lanes and can even make a timely hit. Even if he’s not a top pairing defender, he could still be reliable on the second pair with a defensive minded player, like Jake McCabe, as his partner.

Maple Leafs Get a Puck-Moving Defender Before Deadline

When it’s all said and done, the Maple Leafs still get a puck-moving defender at a price that’s possibly what they’re comfortable paying ahead of the trade deadline.

Giving up a first-round pick for Brandon Carlo last season wasn’t ideal, although he has picked it up as a of late. The price to acquire Hamilton will be cheaper given how he has regressed production wise and the issues and drama surrounding the Devils and his spot in the lineup.

It’s a buy- low move that could benefit the Maple Leafs greatly as you’ll have him beyond this season and can still get some results from him.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick, Puck IQ and Hockey Reference.