Red Wings Offer to Ekblad, McDavid Extension & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, the Detroit Red Wings were ready to offer Aaron Ekblad a big contract extension before he re-signed with the Florida Panthers. Elsewhere, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are expected to get a new deal done, with a low term and a surprisingly low salary. Finally, Jeremy Swayman’s contract negotiations and performance last season could have an impact on current restricted free agents (RFAs).

Red Wings Were Ready for Massive Offer on Ekblad

When it appeared that Ekblad was going to test the free agency market, the Red Wings were one of the many teams to have reported interest in signing the now two-time Stanley Cup Champion. In a mailbag post by James Mirtle of The Athletic, he was asked if the Red Wings were becoming less of a destination for players to sign with. During his answer, Mirtle stated, “Ekblad, in particular, could have signed for a much thicker average annual value in Michigan than the $6.1 million he took with Florida”, referring to the Red Wings. (from Will a rapidly rising NHL salary cap end the parity era? Mirtle mailbag, The Athletic, Aug. 14, 2025).

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Red Wings have been stuck in the murky middle for a few seasons. They had their stretch of high draft picks, built a strong prospect pool, and signed a lot of veteran players. While they have yet to get over the hump and make the playoffs, it is clear that they are still looking to add more impact players, with Ekblad being one of them.

The report also mentioned that the Red Wings were in on some other big players, but they didn’t end up making it to free agency.

During an episode of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Red Wings also looked into Nikolaj Ehlers, but he wasn’t willing to meet with them. After a multi-decade stretch of success and playoff hockey, the Red Wings are not at the top of destinations anymore.

McDavid Extension to be “Lower Than Expected”

According to John Shannon, who was a guest on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, the impending McDavid extension is looking more like a short-term deal, noting three or four years as the sweet spot. For McDavid, taking a shorter deal makes the most sense. It will allow him to assess the next few seasons for the Oilers and where they are at, and it also allows him to maximize his earnings. With the salary cap on the rise, true superstars in the NHL are going to start taking shorter deals to ensure they aren’t leaving money on the table.

However, according to Shannon’s reporting, it isn’t about the money, and the salary could come in a lot lower than many are expecting. Taking a team-friendly deal is an idea of players taking less money so that the team can build a better team around them, and in McDavid’s case, anything under the maximum allowable salary is team-friendly. Looking at what others are getting, seeing McDavid hit $14 million or more seems like a given, but considering the caliber of player he is, anything under that would be nothing short of a steal. He can command as much money as he wants, and any team would willingly give it to him.

Swayman’s Impacts on RFAs

After getting a one-year deal from the Boston Bruins the year prior, it was very well-known that the arbitration process was frustrating for both sides. Last offseason, Swayman did not elect for arbitration again and instead held out until October without a contract, and ultimately struggled throughout the course of the season.

There is no denying that Swayman is a very talented goaltender, but that kind of late start to preparing for a season can have a huge impact, and it appears that some other RFAs are taking note of that.

As it currently sits, the most notable RFAs are Mason McTavish, Marco Rossi, Luke Hughes, Luke Evangelista, and Connor Zary.

James Murphy of RG.org looked into this, and there is widespread knowledge around the league that holding out for a contract can have a big impact on the season for the team and player. It is a classic game of hardball, and seeing which side bites first. Training camps are just weeks away, and missing those can have significant impacts on a season. Some, if not all, of these RFAs will sign before then, but the longer it draws out, the more pressure the team and player both face to get a deal done.

