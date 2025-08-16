Maple Leafs’ Victor Johansson Has Made Himself a Top Defensive Prospect

The Toronto Maple Leafs defensive depth in their prospect pool clearly lacks substance. Aside from Ben Danford and Noah Chadwick, there are a lot of unknowns in terms of players that could crack the roster in the future. Let’s not forget that Topi Niemela signed overseas with Malmo Redhawks, potentially ending his time with the team. However, there still remains a promising name that is already gaining attention this summer, both at the Maple Leafs development camp and World Junior Summer Showcase.

Victor Johansson was an unknown prospect when he was drafted in 2024 and in a short amount of time has vaulted himself into being a top-10 prospect for the Maple Leafs. Potentially even higher if he continues with his development. With improvements to his overall game, he has become an important and yet underrated name within the system.

Johansson Takes Significant Steps

It has been a long season for Johansson, but it has been one that has shown great benefits for his game and for the team. In his draft year, he only put up eight points in 34 games with Leksands IF U20.

Last season, that production has elevated significantly, more than doubling his point totals in his DY+1 season. He finished with 39 points in 47 games, finishing second overall among defenders in that league. For him to take that big of step is definitely a great surprise for the team as he elevated his game.

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Report Marlies KHL, NCAA and SHL (The Hockey Writers)

During the Maple Leafs development camp, Johansson attributed his jump in points to his confidence in his offensive game. He always showed great awareness defensively, but his offensive game was lacking. He stated that he started to be more in control of plays and attempted to do things that he normally wouldn’t have done before. In addition, he was initially 143 pounds when he was drafted and is now 165. It was definitely something that he would need to improve on, as that added strength and muscle has really helped his ability to battle in the corners and open ice as well.

For a player that was viewed as a mobile and puck-moving defender, not many teams had him on their radar. The Maple Leafs were definitely one of them and they liked what they saw. Former director of amateur scouting Wes Clark really liked the intelligence, compete level and projection that he had.

Related: 3 Maple Leafs Storylines to Follow in 2025-26

“What we like most about Victor is that he’s very early in his development curve,” Clark said at the draft in Las Vegas. “Strong intelligence, strong competitiveness and excellent defensive instincts. I think there’s a lot of room to grow there.”

Clark’s assessment was spot on as the potential is now showing and now the Maple Leafs are starting to reap the benefits. His play at the World Junior Summer Showcase showed.

Great Showing at Summer Showcase

While it was only an exhibition showcase, Johansson really did make a statement with his play for Sweden in hopes of cracking the roster for the World Junior Championship. In the five games that he played, he scored a goal and added two assists.

Everything that he said in terms of improving and developing his game was evident and was a standout on a deep roster. Here’s a compilation of his play during the showcase that encompassed all of his strengths.

Maple Leafs 2024 fourth-round pick Victor Johansson’s 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase highlights are ABSOLUTELY WILD.



What a steal this kid looks to be. 🤯💙



— @WJCrankings #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ASbTRa2kMh — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) August 3, 2025

On a team that features highly skilled puck-movers like Leo Shalin Wallenius (San Jose Sharks) and Sascha Boumedienne (Winnipeg Jets), Johansson was just as effective. Out of those three defenders, Johansson was second in points from Sweden’s defense, showing that improved offensive output.

Overall, Johansson’s improved awareness, speed, playmaking and ability to jump into plays was impressive. His confidence when leading a play and entering the zone is very strong. He has excellent puck control, patience and deceptiveness to make moves around players and never breaks his stride when doing so. He doesn’t panic under pressure, be it in his own zone on the breakout or walking the line in the offensive zone to find a shooting lane or make a play.

The smarts and awareness were also shown on the defensive side of things, showing his ability to anticipate plays and be in position. The combination of that with his added strength will continue to help him out in those puck battles in the tough areas. While he can play things safely, he is now showing that he has no problem to take a risk without hurting the team.

Related: 4 Maple Leafs Wild Card Players Heading Into 2025-26

The Maple Leafs have two strong defensive prospects in their system. That is starting to change now, as Johansson has quickly made a name for himself that can bolster the team’s defensive prospect pool and potentially for the future.

In just over a year, he has elevated his play to be one of the top defenders in his age group and eye for a spot on the national junior team. If he continues on this path, he’s going to have a bright future considering he wasn’t a known prospect in his draft year. The Maple Leafs definitely have a name with high upside and his play at the Summer Showcase showed that.