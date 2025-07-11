Should the Red Wings Trade for Erik Karlsson?

Over the last couple weeks, there’s been some chatter about the Detroit Red Wings pursuing Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson as a trade target. The 35-year-old blueliner is easily recognizable and would fit an immediate need for the Red Wings.

“What we could use right now is a defenseman, a top four, and preferably a right shot,” noted Steve Yzerman during his post-free agency press conference. “But it doesn’t have to be a right shot because we can move these guys around a little bit, but that would be our biggest potential need.”

But is Karlsson the right fit? And what would it take to acquire him? Let’s dive in.

Erik Karlsson’s Value

Determining Karlsson’s trade value is a complex equation. On one hand, he has undeniable offensive talent, shoots right, and is a smooth-skating breakout machine. But on the other hand, he’s 35, has a $10 million cap hit for the next two seasons, and isn’t the strongest when it comes to defending his own zone.

Erik Karlsson would boost Detroit’s production from the blue line. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For the Red Wings specifically, he would improve the top four, add offense to a team that certainly needs it, and strengthen an already potent power play. In addition, his two-year term fits in well with Axel Sandin Pellikka’s development timeline – hold down a top-four slot in 2025-26, mentor Sandin Pellikka in Detroit in 2026-27, and then vacate the second-pair right defenseman spot for the aforementioned prospect thereafter.

Detroit isn’t the only team that could benefit from acquiring Karlsson, though. As of this writing, 12 teams (minus the Penguins and including the Red Wings) have over $10 million in available cap space. Plus, Pittsburgh has all three retention slots open, opening up the possible destinations even more.

I’m firmly in the camp of Detroit should go after Erik Karlsson. Valuation of the defenseman is somewhat tricky though given his cap hit and age. @FlyingOctoPod #LGRW pic.twitter.com/REbFq7SaBq — Tony Wolak (@TonyWolak) July 10, 2025

Not all of these teams will pursue Karlsson, but there is definitely a supply/demand imbalance here. Players of Karlsson’s ilk don’t become available every day.

All of this to say, it’s not just Detroit and Pittsburgh in a vacuum. High demand could increase Karlsson’s value/price.

Red Wings Trade Chips for Karlsson

Before getting into trade details, it should be noted that Karlsson has a full no-movement clause this season and next. He’ll have to approve any trade that takes place.

Now what would the Penguins be looking for in return? Draft picks don’t appear to be a major concern – they have first-round selections the next three years, plus seven second rounders and seven thirds in that timespan.

Pittsburgh’s prospect pool is a bit shallow after years of contention and trading futures for immediate help. There’s certainly room to add on defense.

Otherwise, Kyle Dubas has said in the past that young NHL players or NHL-ready prospects are preferred. And the Red Wings have plenty of those.

Jonatan Berggren, Elmer Soderblom, Carter Mazur, and Albert Johansson come to mind as young players who could step into Pittsburgh’s lineup immediately and have an impact. There’s also William Wallinder, Shai Buium, and Amadeus Lombardi who are close to reaching the NHL.

Related: Exploring the Red Wings’ 2025 Offseason Additions & Rumored Near Misses

Another player to consider is Erik Gustafsson. Pittsburgh will need to replace Karlsson (and Matt Grzelyck) on the power play, and Gustafsson could fill that role alongside Kris Letang. The Penguins could also flip the pending free agent at the deadline for additional assets.

These aren’t the flashiest names, I know. But unless Pittsburgh retains a significant amount of salary, they likely won’t be offered significant assets for the blueliner. Detroit doesn’t need Pittsburgh to retain salary, but it’s still a possibility, especially if the Penguins are more concerned about the return than salary cap impacts.

Final Word

If the Red Wings can acquire Karlsson for some of the assets mentioned above, they should absolutely do it – whether or not salary is retained. But if premium assets like recent first-round picks or a future first rounder are required, they are better off holding onto those assets and potentially dangling them for higher priorities like a young top-four, left-shot defenseman or a top-line forward.

Related: Red Wings 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0

Regardless of cap hit, Karlsson would have a positive impact on the Red Wings. Apart from what he brings on the ice, his experience and leadership would be greatly beneficial to the young players arriving in Detroit (plus those already on the roster like Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson). The organization just can’t compromise the future for immediate help at this stage.

Data courtesy of PuckPedia.