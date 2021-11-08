Sabres Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Buffalo Sabres3
Final/OT
Detroit Red Wings4

NHL Standings

Game Details

Sabres
(5-4-2, 12 pts)		Red Wings
(5-5-2, 12 pts)
Rasmus Asplund – 2 assistsTyler Bertuzzi – 2 goals, 2 assists
Dahlin, Thompson, Ruotsaleinen – 1 goal eachLucas Raymond – 3 assists
Butcher, Hayden, Miller, Skinner – 1 assist eachPius Suter – 1 goal, assist
Dustin Tokarski – 33 shots, 29 savesMoritz Seider – 1 goal
Danny DeKeyser – 1 assist
Alex Nedeljkovic – 32 shots, 29 saves
Morning Skate newsletter Click To Subscribe

Next Game

Buffalo Sabres(5-4-2, 12 pts)
Mon., Nov. 8, 7:00 p.m.
Washington Capitals(5-2-4, 14 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Alex Tuch (LW)shoulderIR
Johnny Boychuk (D)eyeIR
Lukas Rousek (RW)undisclosedIR
Andrew Oglevie (C)undisclosedIR
Casey Mittelstadt (C)Upper-body injury – left gameIR
Henri Jokiharju (D)Lower-body injuryIR
Victor Olofsson (RW)undisclosedday-to-day
Craig Anderson (G)Upper-body injuryday-to-day

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Sharpen Up: November 8, 2021 | Sabres are on the road again tonight (NHL.com)
At The Final Horn | Sabres falter late in OT loss to Detroit (NHL.com)
Sabres Send Eichel to Golden Knights in Blockbuster Trade

Docs by The Hockey Writers Banner
Discover our player pages, full of stats and history. We also have detailed pages on drafts, awards, GMs, team histories, and much more.

Team Stats