Sabres Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Buffalo Sabres
|3
|Final/OT
|Detroit Red Wings
|4
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Sabres
(5-4-2, 12 pts)
|Red Wings
(5-5-2, 12 pts)
|Rasmus Asplund – 2 assists
|Tyler Bertuzzi – 2 goals, 2 assists
|Dahlin, Thompson, Ruotsaleinen – 1 goal each
|Lucas Raymond – 3 assists
|Butcher, Hayden, Miller, Skinner – 1 assist each
|Pius Suter – 1 goal, assist
|Dustin Tokarski – 33 shots, 29 saves
|Moritz Seider – 1 goal
|Danny DeKeyser – 1 assist
|Alex Nedeljkovic – 32 shots, 29 saves
Next Game
|Buffalo Sabres
|(5-4-2, 12 pts)
|Mon., Nov. 8, 7:00 p.m.
|Washington Capitals
|(5-2-4, 14 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Alex Tuch (LW)
|shoulder
|IR
|Johnny Boychuk (D)
|eye
|IR
|Lukas Rousek (RW)
|undisclosed
|IR
|Andrew Oglevie (C)
|undisclosed
|IR
|Casey Mittelstadt (C)
|Upper-body injury – left game
|IR
|Henri Jokiharju (D)
|Lower-body injury
|IR
|Victor Olofsson (RW)
|undisclosed
|day-to-day
|Craig Anderson (G)
|Upper-body injury
|day-to-day
Team Stats
Brandon is a Buffalo Sabres Contributor for THW and Co-Host of THW’s ‘Sabres Scoop,’ who received his Master of Science in Sport Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, and founded his website, Seltytending, in 2017. He is an avid hockey writer and podcaster with prior work experience in the OJHL, NWHL, and NCAA. Twitter: @BSalts15