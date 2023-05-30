Sabres News & Rumors: Johnson, Tuch, Okposo & Levi

Last season, the Buffalo Sabres made significant strides in their quest to end their playoff drought. During the offseason, they are beginning to pull their 2023-24 team together. A number of players are re-signing with the team, and they are on the hunt for others who will fit their needs.

In this edition of Sabres News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the player news that’s emerging from the Sabres’ organization. Specifically, I’ll look at a young defenseman – a prospect who has signed his entry-level contract (ELC).

Second, I’ll look at how Sabres players did at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Finally, I’ll share the good news that one elder statesman has re-upped with the team. That’s veteran forward Kyle Okposo, who signed a one-year contract.

Item One: Rising Defensive Prospect Ryan Johnson Commits to the Sabres

Standout young defenseman Ryan Johnson has chosen to make a two-year commitment to the Sabres. He officially signed his ELC this past week. Chosen by the Sabres in the first round (31st overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Johnson spent the past four seasons playing for the University of Minnesota.

During his 2022-23 NCAA season, Johnson scored four goals and added 14 assists (for 18 points) in 40 games. His Golden Gophers made it to the Final of the Frozen Four but lost in overtime. Now that his contract has been signed, he has joined the American Hockey League (AHL)’s Rochester Americans.

The Amerks are currently in the midst of the Eastern Conference Final, and Johnson’s addition has provided a boost to their defensive lineup.

Ryan Johnson, University of Minnesota (Image: Minnesota Athletics)

Johnson has elite skating ability and defensive skills, which he looks to bring to the Sabres’ lineup as soon as 2023-24.

Item Two: Sabres Shine at the 2023 IIHF World Championship

Sabres fans had plenty to cheer for as their five Buffalo players represented their respective countries at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Four of the five Sabres who played earned medals. In addition, Alex Tuch stood out as one of Team USA’s top performers despite his team’s unexpected loss to Team Latvia. He tallied five goals and added three assists (in 10 games), which tied him for fourth on the team in scoring.

Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs played pivotal roles in Team Canada’s gold medal victory, while Devon Levi showcased his potential with an impressive performance in limited game time. J.J. Peterka had an outstanding tournament for Team Germany, earning recognition as a First-Team All-Star and top forward.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images)

The success of Sabres players at the World Championship bodes well for the team’s future, and fans have lots to look forward to. There’s a new swatch of youngsters looking to have breakouts in the upcoming season.

Item Three: Sabres Re-Sign Kyle Okposo

The Sabres also re-signed veteran forward Kyle Okposo to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. He had the opportunity to explore free agency after completing his previous seven-year, $42 million deal. However, he chose to extend his time with the Sabres.

During the 2022-23 season, the 35-year-old scored 11 goals and added 17 assists (for 28 points) in 75 games. Okposo is expected to play in the Sabres’ bottom-six forward group for the upcoming season. But his value to the team goes far past his scoring. His experience and leadership will continue to contribute to the Sabres’ roster. He’s the kind of player who provides valuable depth and stability game in and game out.

Item Four: Sabres Are on a Quest for Experienced Leadership

As the Sabres hope to end their playoff drought, they recognize the importance of adding experienced leadership to their young roster. Daily Faceoff’s Mike McKenna suggests signing a veteran defenseman in his 30s as a strategic move. This approach avoids long-term, big-money deals for players in their late 20s and instead emphasizes short-term leadership that will help to guide the team’s young defensive rotation. In addition, in my experience watching free agency, it’s actually quite easy to find good (but aging defensemen) who will sign team-friendly contracts.

By acquiring a defenseman with a decade or so of NHL experience and playoff know-how, the Sabres could provide stability, mentorship, and a winning culture that will blend in well with their promising younger players.

The Buffalo Sabres defense is led by Rasmus Dahlin. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

McKenna mentions a number of potential fits. These include 32-year-old Eric Haula (whose contract just expired with the New Jersey Devils), 30-year-old Scott Mayfield (whose contract just expired with the New York Islanders), 32-year-old Radko Gudas (who’s still playing in the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers, but whose contract also expires after this season), and 34-year-old Ian Cole (whose contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning expires this offseason).

It’s a good idea. Such a balanced approach helps ensure the development of the young core while benefitting from the expertise of experienced players.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

Having watched the Sabres during the 2022-23 regular season, I’d be surprised if they don’t make a strong playoff run in 2023-24. Unless there’s a huge and surprising setback, the team is making significant strides. I believe their future is brighter than it’s been in many seasons.

There are young players coming into the system, but also a group of youngish forwards who have shown they can score well. If Levi can play in the net with the same confidence he showed at the end of last season, the team should be set in that area.

The future looks bright for this Sabres team. Look for them to be a contender in the Atlantic Division next season.