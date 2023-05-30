Jets 2022-23 Player Report Cards: Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets had an exceedingly up-and-down 2022-23 season. They had a strong first half, suffered a prolonged slide in the second half, recovered from it just in time to squeak into the playoffs, then were quickly dispatched in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In this series, we’ll take a look back on the season, player by player, and grade their individual performances with an eye toward their future with the team.

In this edition of the report cards series, we’ll take a look at the fantastic season that Connor Hellebuyck had and how it led to yet another Vezina Trophy nomination.

Another Year, Another Strong Season

In perhaps the least surprising part of the Jets’ 2022-23 season, Hellebuyck was terrific yet again. Earning his third Vezina Trophy nomination in the past six seasons, he proved that he’s still one of the best netminders in the entire league. In another season that saw the Jets fizzle out before any further playoff success could be had, he was one of the primary reasons they even had a chance to find playoff success.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hellebuyck held the third-highest save percentage (SV%) in the league among goalies with 40 or more starts, and according to Moneypuck, he ranked fourth among starters in goals saved above expected (GSAx) with 30.8. The stats speak for themselves, but it shouldn’t be overlooked how much he’s meant to this team over the past several years.

Without his high level of play, it’s hard to imagine where the Jets would have been without him. That sentiment isn’t new, as it feels like a question that’s asked almost annually. That’s a deeper issue that is better served for another time, but the fact that it keeps coming up is a testament to his dominance.

Hellebuyck is Human Too, Sometimes

As great as he has been, Hellebuyck wasn’t immune to the struggles the Jets faced in the spring. From Feb. 1 to March 31, he only posted a .904 SV% as he went 9-9-1 in 19 starts. It’s unfair to assume that he’ll be as good as he has been every single game, but the unfortunate fact is that it happened at the worst possible time.

Not only did he go through his own struggles, but it also made it harder on the team as they tried to work through their slump. When the Jets were struggling with scoring goals, it became increasingly hard to win close games when the saves became a bit less guaranteed.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After regaining his form in April, Hellebuyck saw his troubles return for their first-round series against the Golden Knights. This isn’t to imply that the Jets’ loss in Round 1 was his fault, because it definitely wasn’t, but it was a bad time to have a rough patch.

His former backup, Laurent Brossoit, outdueled him in the five-game series, as Hellebuyck went on to record a .886 SV%. It was an unfortunate end to yet another strong year, but it marked the beginning of a very uncertain time for Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck, who was undoubtedly the most important player for the Jets in the 2022-23 season, now enters what could be his final season in Winnipeg. The question of “what would the Jets look like without him” might be answered, and perhaps clarify just how important he is to the team.

His free agency status will be discussed at length in the not-so-distant future, but to get back to the past year, it’s time we look at his grade for the season. His 2022-23 season is graded an A-, and that minus is largely due to the unfortunate results at the worst times. He earned that “A”, however, by once again being an elite netminder, and will likely continue to play at that level next season.

Final Grade: A-

