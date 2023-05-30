Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov Heating Up at Perfect Time

The Florida Panthers are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 27 years after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. They look to claim their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Their opponent will be the Vegas Golden Knights, who are also looking for their first.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky both had a big impact throughout their entire run. But one thing that got overlooked was how much better their captain Aleksander Barkov has been doing in the playoffs after struggling in the environment for so long.

Barkov’s Bad Playoff History

Over the last couple of seasons, the Panthers’ all-time leader in points was on the side of a milk carton in the playoffs. He only had 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) through 16 games in the last two postseasons. In the last playoff season, he only had seven points, including only one against the Tampa Bay Lightning in four games.

Even with the start of this current postseason, it felt as if he could not figure out his game in the playoffs, as he had only two assists through the first four games in the First Round against the Boston Bruins.

But this time around, something just clicked for the Panthers’ captain, and it’s gotten him into the biggest stage in the NHL.

All Bark and Bite This Postseason

Through 16 postseason games, Barkov’s already hit the total of points he had the previous two playoffs with four goals and ten assists, including arguably the goal of the playoffs in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Even the great one in Wayne Gretzky had something to say about it:

“We have all seen guys go through the legs, it’s kind of become an art,” Gretzky said while serving as a between-periods analyst on the TNT telecast. “A lot of guys try it, a lot of guys do it. But, to see him, in a Stanley Cup Playoff game, under the gun, pressure situation, down 1-0, to make that move, that is one of the greatest moves I have seen in Stanley Cup Playoffs.” Wayne Gretzky on Aleksander Barkov’s goal to tie the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final

In his last four playoff games, he has five points (two goals, three assists). In addition to that, he’s tied for the lead with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone in takeaways in the playoffs with 21, once again showing off why he’s one of the best two-way players in the game.

Barkov Claims He’s Ready for the Environment

Over the past three months, it felt as if the Panthers were playing elimination hockey, considering how much ground a loss could’ve cost them. As a result, Barkov was cemented within a playoff environment.

“We’ve played playoff games for a while, since February or March. We’ve been playing that type of game, battling for our lives. It was nothing new to us.” Aleksander Barkov after winning Game 7 of the First Round against the Boston Bruins

He’s been itching to be in this position for a while. It’s no wonder he carried the Prince of Wales Trophy across the ice despite the superstition surrounding it.

Can Barkov Keep It Going and Make History?

After what seemed like a lost season a few months ago, the Panthers are just four more wins away from bringing home the oldest trophy in North American sports.

The hard work that Barkov has done all season long is so close to paying off. After failing multiple times in previous years and suffering bad injuries, he’s finally ready to show why he was named the captain in the first place.

“He has all of the qualities of a great leader: unrivaled work ethic, wisdom beyond his years and the respect and admiration of his teammates. Aleksander’s determination and passion for the game have made him one of the NHL’s best and most complete players. The time was right for Aleksander to be named the captain of this franchise and I’m certain that he will bring the same high standard of class and dedication to the captaincy that he brings to the rink every single day.” Former Panthers general manager Dale Tallon on naming Aleksander Barkov captain

He looks to do what former Panthers captains could not in the 29-year history of the franchise. Regardless of if he does it or not, he’s cemented his legacy in the South Florida sports community.