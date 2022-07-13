Buffalo Sabres Re-Sign RW Olofsson to 2-Year Contract

The Buffalo Sabres took care of a key piece of business Wednesday, re-signing right wing Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract worth $4.75 million per season just before NHL free agency was set to begin.

Olofsson recorded 20 goals and 29 assists last season, making him the Sabres’ fourth-leading scorer. The right wing tied his career high in goals while setting career bests in assists and games played with 72. Most encouraging for Buffalo was Olofsson’s surge at the end of the season, as he piled up 15 goals and 13 assists over his final 34 games.

Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That burst played a part in the Sabres’ strong closing stretch, during which they won six of their last eight games. Olofsson recorded two goals and eight assists in the victories.

Sabres Willing to Roll the Dice on Talented Olofsson’s Streaky Nature

Olofsson thrived playing on a line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner, and his stats would have even better had he not suffered a wrist injury in November that forced him to miss nearly three weeks. He scored seven power-play goals, and six of his tallies were game-winners.

A 30-game goal drought likely held down Olofsson’s price for the Sabres, who are apparently willing to live with the 2014 seventh-round draft pick’s streakiness given his increased production in 2021-22. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound left-handed shot, who turns 27 on Monday, completed a two-year, $6.1 million contract last season.

The Sabres still have plenty of salary-cap space, with nearly $25 million available for 2022-23.