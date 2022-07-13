Vancouver Canucks Sign Curtis Lazar to 3-Year Contract

After a breakout season for the Boston Bruins, Curtis Lazar agreed to a three-year free agent contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

Lazar thrived as a bottom-six forward for the Bruins in 2021-22, but with very limited cap space, and despite both sides wanting to work out a deal to remain in Boston, both parties agreed that it was not going to happen and he hit free agency, where the Canucks were waiting.

What Vancouver Is Getting

The Canucks are getting a solid edition to their bottom six at a team-friendly price. Lazar scored a career-high eight goals and eight assists for the Bruins in 2021-22, while also becoming one of their consistent penalty killers. Boston acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline in 2021 in the deal that also landed Taylor Hall with the Bruins. Once thought of as just a piece in the deal, he provided energy, toughness, and grit both in the regular season and playoffs.

New Canucks forward Curtis Lazar with the Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Drafted 17th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 Entry Draft, Lazar has 35 goals and 55 assists in 403 career games with the Senators, Sabres, and Bruins. He is not going to add a lot of production, but his value will be in the bottom-six as a grinder and someone who can frustrate opposing defensemen when he’s on the ice.

Canucks Have More Work to Do

What happens after this still remains to be seen for Vancouver. They have multiple needs heading into the upcoming season in adding to their roster. Speed, skill, and toughness are needed, but signing Lazar brings in a player who does a lot of the little things well that a bottom-six forward does.

Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford are not done and will continue to look at different ways they can add to Bruce Boudreau’s roster. What does the future hold for J.T. Miller in a Canucks’ uniform? They did re-sign Brock Boeser to a three-year contract that carries a $6.65 million AAV, but with limited cap space it’s worth keeping an eye on what the Canucks do next.