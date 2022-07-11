2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.

Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the name of the player and you will be redirected to a news release of the signing once they are completed and available.

*All deals listed here that are contingent upon the official opening of Free Agency are based on reputable sources.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the day.

DateTeamPlayerPositionContract
July 11Valeri NichuskinRW8 Years / $49 million
July 11Alex NylanderLW1 Year / $750,000
July 11Michael PezzettaLW1 Year / $750,000
July 11Lias AnderssonC1 Year / $750,000
July 11Carl GrundstromLW2 Years / $2.6 Million
July 11Corey SchuenemanD1 Year / $750,000
July 11Maxime LagaceG1 Year / $750,000
July 10Jacob BrysonD2 Years / 3.7 Million
July 10Jacob MacDonaldD2 Years / $1.525 Million
July 10Alexander GeorgievG3 years / $10.2 Million
July 10Adrian KempeRW4 Years / $22 Million
July 9Filip ForsbergLW8 Years / $68 Million
July 8Tony DeAngeloD2 Years / $10 Million
July 8Eetu LuostarinenC2 Years / $3 Million
July 8Ville HussoG3 Years / $14.25 Million
July 7Marc-Andre FleuryG2 Years / $7 Million
July 7Kris LetangD6 Years / $36.6 Million
July 7senators logo 1992 - 1997Dillon HeatheringtonD2 Years / $1.525 Million
July 6Jacob MiddletonD3 Years / $7.35 Million
July 6Adam BoqvistD3 Years / $7.8 Million