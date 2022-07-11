2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
Below is a complete list of free agents signing throughout the free agency period. For more information on a particular signing, click the name of the player and you will be redirected to a news release of the signing once they are completed and available.
*All deals listed here that are contingent upon the official opening of Free Agency are based on reputable sources.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Contract
|July 11
|Valeri Nichuskin
|RW
|8 Years / $49 million
|July 11
|Alex Nylander
|LW
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 11
|Michael Pezzetta
|LW
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 11
|Lias Andersson
|C
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 11
|Carl Grundstrom
|LW
|2 Years / $2.6 Million
|July 11
|Corey Schueneman
|D
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 11
|Maxime Lagace
|G
|1 Year / $750,000
|July 10
|Jacob Bryson
|D
|2 Years / 3.7 Million
|July 10
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|2 Years / $1.525 Million
|July 10
|Alexander Georgiev
|G
|3 years / $10.2 Million
|July 10
|Adrian Kempe
|RW
|4 Years / $22 Million
|July 9
|Filip Forsberg
|LW
|8 Years / $68 Million
|July 8
|Tony DeAngelo
|D
|2 Years / $10 Million
|July 8
|Eetu Luostarinen
|C
|2 Years / $3 Million
|July 8
|Ville Husso
|G
|3 Years / $14.25 Million
|July 7
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|G
|2 Years / $7 Million
|July 7
|Kris Letang
|D
|6 Years / $36.6 Million
|July 7
|Dillon Heatherington
|D
|2 Years / $1.525 Million
|July 6
|Jacob Middleton
|D
|3 Years / $7.35 Million
|July 6
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|3 Years / $7.8 Million
